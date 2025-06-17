Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) celebrates a milestone birthday, and he gives Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) the benefit of his wisdom.

Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) has concerns for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Finally, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) loses control as Zack Hudson (James Farrar) makes an appearance at a family occasion.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 23rd June - Thursday 26th June 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Elaine Knight makes an ill-judged decision amid marriage split

Elaine and Linda in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine overrules an overwhelmed Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and agrees to host a party for Patrick's birthday. But Elaine later leaves Linda alone to hold the fort again at The Queen Vic.

When George steps in to help, Elaine is furious and lashes out, destroying any hope of a truce. Later, George warns Elaine that his new solicitor says he's got a claim on the pub.

George's help infuriates skiving Elaine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine goes all out for Patrick's party, but as Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) hosts his own bash at home and fobs off the little kids with a film, Joel Marshall (Max Murray) tries to bribe his way in with alcohol.

When Joel and Denzel go to The Vic, Elaine lets them have a glass of punch each.

But Elaine is unaware when the boys steal jugs of punch to take home.

Elaine makes a big mistake. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The ensuing events put Linda at loggerheads with Elaine, and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) comforts his mum.

Elaine also faces the wrath of Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) for serving the teens in the first place.

But what have Elaine's actions caused? Read on below...

2. Joel Marshall and Denzel Danes put the youngsters in danger

Joel and Denzel steal the punch. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Joel's decision to crash Denzel's do is all down to his wish to get closer to Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), but Joel is annoyed when his attempts to chat her up are thwarted.

With Joel worming his way in with Denzel, disaster strikes when the pair leave the stolen punch unattended.

The boys panic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The teens are horrified to realise that Raymond, Bert and Ernie have drank the punch, but will the kids be alright?

As Joel's influence continues to spread across the Square, how much more damage can he do?

3. New fears for The Six amid Bernie Taylor's shifty behaviour

Felix wants Bernie's approval. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) wants step-cousin Bernie to give his new man Johnny her seal of approval.

But Felix has no idea that Johnny helped cover up the murder of Bernie's brother Keanu (Danny Walters) - and Bernie knows everything, so it doesn't seem likely that she'll be keen!

Denise fears that if Johnny can't win Bernie over, the past will come back to haunt them all.

Vicki questions Bernie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But there's a new mystery unfolding when Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) checks the Panesar accounts and notices some strange invoices.

When Vicki raises the issue with Bernie, who was put in charge of the late Nish's (Navin Chowdhry) businesses, Vicki's concerns are dismissed.

As Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) shows Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) his new car, Vicki broaches the subject of the suspicious invoices with Bernie again, but gets nowhere.

Suki and Ravi confront Bernie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) suggests speaking to Ravi instead, but Ravi has no knowledge of them.

Ravi and Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) confront Bernie about the irregularities, but how will she react?

4. Patrick Trueman offers Jean Slater advice ahead of his 85th birthday bash

Patrick shares a drink with Jean. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Patrick turns 85 this week, but he's still on hand to lend a helping hand to some locals in need.

Kat tries to confide in Jean her hurt over Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) being incommunicado, but Jean refuses to forgive Kat for going into business with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) asks Jean to distract Patrick while they arrange his special celebrations.

So Patrick ends up counselling Jean over her rift with Kat, and he advises her to make amends.

Will Jean take his words on board?

Patrick is later delighted by the efforts made for his party, so in the wake of his engagement to Yolande, will it be a happy occasion?

5. Kat Moon urges overwhelmed Phil Mitchell to seek help regarding Nigel Bates

Kat tries to get through to Nigel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil worries about Nigel when he goes out barefoot, and his fears worsen when he returns home to find chaos in the kitchen.

Things get dangerous when Phil and Nigel grapple over a pan of boiling water, and when Kat later clocks Phil's injury, she presses him to be honest about the severity of Nigel's condition.

During a heart-to-heart, Kat realises that Phil is exhausted and out of his depth. She suggests Phil needs extra support to care for Nigel, who is living with dementia, but Phil refuses.

However, when Nigel spends time with Phil's granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) and Nigel once again mistakes her for his adopted daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix), Phil is troubled while Nigel struggles to cope.

Jean annoys Kat by questioning why she's spending so much time at Phil's, but she insists it's nothing but platonic concern.

Phil tries to manage the fallout of Nigel's conversation with Lexi, and Kat insists he must get help.

Denise also advises Phil to look after himself as well as Nigel, but will he seek further support?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

6. Zack Hudson causes more drama amid Nicola Mitchell's meltdown

Nicola with Barney in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nicola and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) are concerned to hear that Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) failed a chemistry exam due to stress, and Nicola decides to resurrect a family tradition of celebrating 'Half Christmas' to cheer Barney up.

But Harry (Elijah Holloway) is scathing, and events spiral when Harry invites Zack along, lying that his biological son Barney wants him there.

Nicola goes all out to decorate, but Teddy issues her with some brutal home truths and she trashes the room just as Barney and Harry come home.

Nicola fixes her mess and welcomes her guests, but there's a shock when Zack arrives, and Harry is gleeful as Nicola throws Zack out.

Teddy, meanwhile, rushes after Barney and the pair have a heart-to-heart, during which Teddy promises to support Barney if he wants to get to know Zack.

Will Barney decide to bond with Zack?

Nicola and Barney have lunch at Walford East, but a run-in with Zack causes more drama.

At Harry's Barn, Nicola and George bond over their break-ups. Is this going somewhere?

EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday this week on BBC One. Stream on iPlayer.

