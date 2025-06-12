EastEnders was named Best Soap at last month's British Soap Awards, and the 85-year-old, best known for his iconic portrayal of Del Boy Trotter, presented the cast with the award.

Richie was asked about the award win on The One Show, where he and Marvel star Jeremy Renner joined hosts Alex Jones and Angellica Bell, and couldn't resist making his plans to recruit Jason clear.

He said: "Well, we got presented the award by David Jason, and now this is between us.

"David Jason, big famous actor, say nothing, I'm trying to get him into EastEnders."

Speaking directly to the camera, he jokingly added: "Turn over, watch something else, you don't want to see this."

And then revealed: "I'm trying to get him into it."

Quizzed about whether he'd made his pitch to Jason already, he said: "I don't know yet! I might take him out for a beer."

The 85-year-old's only notable TV appearance in the last four years came as the voice of Del Boy in an episode of The Apprentice in 2023.

Jason's other high-profile TV credits include Open All Hours, A Touch of Frost and The Darling Buds of May.

