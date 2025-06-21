Oscar was born in 2007 amid the iconic affair storyline between Max and his daughter-in-law Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) - which was memorably exposed on Christmas Day that year.

The character was last seen as a child visiting Max on Father's Day in 2017, but has been absent and living away from Albert Square with her mum, Tanya, after her split from Max.

Now, Oscar will make a mysterious return to Walford after his older sister Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) receives an unexpected phone call.

Oscar will return to the soap in July and will now be played by newcomer Pierre Moullier.

Pierre Moullier as Oscar Branning for EastEnders. BBC

Speaking about bringing Oscar back to the soap, new executive producer Ben Wadey said: "I’m very excited to bring Oscar Branning back to Walford and introduce viewers to him now that he’s all grown up. Oscar is very much a Branning which means there’s going to be plenty of drama in store this summer."

It certainly seems that Mr Wadey is keen to rebuild the Branning dynasty following the departures of the Jackson branch and Max's prolonged absence.

Meanwhile, when asked about being cast in the role of Oscar, Moullier revealed that it was "surreal" and added: "When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet.

"Oscar is so much fun to play, and the audience should be prepared for the unexpected as he’s a complex guy!"

Will Max make a surprise return? BBC

Of course, reports have suggested that Oscar and Lauren will eventually be joined by a returning Jake Wood as Max Branning, but the soap has yet to confirm this.

A source told The Sun: "Jake’s return is huge news for EastEnders fans as his character made a massive mark on the show.

"It’ll raise some eyebrows after he was absent from the 40th anniversary earlier this year. Bosses are excited about what his character’s reappearance means for spicing up the plots."

The BBC declined to comment on the report when approached by RadioTimes.com.

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

