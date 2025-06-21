This year is no different as the BBC will once again provide extensive coverage of all things SW19 from Monday 30th June to Sunday 14th July, which will mean changes to its usual scheduling.

EastEnders is set to lose its usual 7:30pm slot on BBC One to the Wimbledon evening session across the two-week period as a result.

The soap will be moved to BBC Two and will only be broadcast on Monday and Tuesday on the week commencing 30th June.

Viewers won't miss out on their Walford fill, however, as double episodes will be broadcast on those days between 7pm and 8pm – meaning fans will still be getting a week's worth of action from the Square.

Elaine and Linda in EastEnders

The storylines across those two days are set to see Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) clashing, while Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) plots to catch someone out.

There has not yet been confirmation of what the EastEnders schedule looks like for the second week of Wimbledon, which commences Monday 7th July, or whether episodes will still arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am as usual.

With the BBC also broadcasting coverage of Euro 2025 this summer, there may be more schedule changes in the coming weeks.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

