With the BBC schedules now having been confirmed, Wimbledon 2025 will kick off on BBC One and BBC Two from Monday 30th June.

Both channels will cover the event, with BBC Two's coverage starting earlier on the day at 10:30am, with the Today at Wimbledon recap scheduled to air later every evening on the channel at 11pm or 11:30pm.

Coco Gauff. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Things don't start on BBC One on Monday 30th till 2pm, with most days in the week including a second dose of the tournament later that same evening. For those who are keen to fully immerse themselves in the major tennis event, there's a 2024 Wimbledon Review set to air on BBC Two on Sunday 29th June at 11:30.

This year's tournament is set to be even bigger and better than before, with plenty more tennis fans set to flock to the London location after the tense French Open concluded earlier this month.

As per usual, Wimbledon will unfold across two weeks of what's set to be some spectacular matches with the world's very best battling it out for the coveted title. If last year's Wimbledon was anything to go by, fans are in for a treat this year.

2024 saw Andy Murray take his final serve, Carlos Alcaraz beating seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic and plenty more.

Just today, it was announced that former British number one Dan Evans has been given a wildcard into the men's singles draw at Wimbledon later this month. Two-time women's singles champion Petra Kvitova has also received a wildcard, which are given to players who are not ranked high enough for direct entry.

So, there's plenty to play for later this month and something tells us that we won't want to miss a minute.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wimbledon 2025 kicks off on BBC One and BBC Two from Monday 30th June.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.