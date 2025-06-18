BBC confirms Wimbledon broadcast update for first day of 2025 tournament
Wimbledon kicks off soon!
With the sunshine continuing to beat down in the UK, thoughts will naturally start turning to one of the sporting highlights of the summer: Wimbledon.
Well, it's now been confirmed when the iconic tennis tournament will be kicking off – and it's just a matter of days away.
With the BBC schedules now having been confirmed, Wimbledon 2025 will kick off on BBC One and BBC Two from Monday 30th June.
Both channels will cover the event, with BBC Two's coverage starting earlier on the day at 10:30am, with the Today at Wimbledon recap scheduled to air later every evening on the channel at 11pm or 11:30pm.
Things don't start on BBC One on Monday 30th till 2pm, with most days in the week including a second dose of the tournament later that same evening. For those who are keen to fully immerse themselves in the major tennis event, there's a 2024 Wimbledon Review set to air on BBC Two on Sunday 29th June at 11:30.
This year's tournament is set to be even bigger and better than before, with plenty more tennis fans set to flock to the London location after the tense French Open concluded earlier this month.
As per usual, Wimbledon will unfold across two weeks of what's set to be some spectacular matches with the world's very best battling it out for the coveted title. If last year's Wimbledon was anything to go by, fans are in for a treat this year.
2024 saw Andy Murray take his final serve, Carlos Alcaraz beating seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic and plenty more.
Just today, it was announced that former British number one Dan Evans has been given a wildcard into the men's singles draw at Wimbledon later this month. Two-time women's singles champion Petra Kvitova has also received a wildcard, which are given to players who are not ranked high enough for direct entry.
So, there's plenty to play for later this month and something tells us that we won't want to miss a minute.
Wimbledon 2025 kicks off on BBC One and BBC Two from Monday 30th June.
