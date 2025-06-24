Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) knows Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is covering for Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), just as Tommy's (Sonny Kendall) behaviour sparks new worry.

Also, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has words of warning for Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Finally, Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison) is left disappointed by Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 30th June - Thursday 3rd July 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Elaine Knight collapses amid Queen Vic row

Elaine and Linda row. BBC

There's fresh drama between Elaine and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) when Linda says she wants to sell her half of The Queen Vic.

Elaine tries to change Linda's mind, but a row erupts and Linda leaves, speaking to George Knight (Colin Salmon), who encourages her to see things from Elaine's point of view.

Elaine sees the pair and jumps to the conclusion that they are plotting against her, and she's deflated when a meeting with the bank doesn't go as planned.

It's war over The Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine tries to persuade Johnny to come in as her silent partner for the pub, but he refuses.

After an emotional day, Elaine has a meltdown and orders all the punters out of The Vic.

She gets into another heated argument with Linda, but as the stress of recent events take their toll, Elaine collapses.

Johnny and Linda rally round Elaine, but she plays it off as a panic attack.

Elaine with Johnny. BBC

Linda feels guilty and suggests to Johnny that she should keep her share of the pub for Elaine's sake, but Johnny is adamant Linda should sell.

Johnny and Linda return to the bar to find that Elaine has suffered a second collapse, and she is taken to hospital.

What is wrong with Elaine, and will she be OK?

2. Vicki Fowler blackmails thieving Bernie Taylor

Zack has bad news for Vicki. BBC

Vicki and Ross Marshall's (Alex Walkinshaw) domestic bliss comes crashing down when Zack Hudson (James Farrar) informs them that Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is evicting them for failing to repay their debt.

Vicki tries to get an advance from Bernie, but is fired instead.

As her suspicions over Bernie's behaviour are raised again, Vicki takes revenge by stealing Bernie's laptop and blackmails her over Bernie stealing money from the Panesar business accounts.

Bernie is backed into a corner. BBC

Vicki blackmails Bernie for half of the stolen profits, and Felix tries to convince Bernie to tread carefully with the Panesars after she tells him everything.

Vicki enlists the help of Zack and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to persuade Sharon to let her, Ross and Joel (Max Murray) stay.

But when Vicki tells Kathy the reason behind her sudden windfall, Kathy is horrified.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) begin to suspect Bernie's abilities to run the family accounts, but Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) is sure she's up to the job.

Ravi confronts Bernie. BBC

But when Kathy updates Suki on Bernie's theft, Priya tells Ravi, who requests an audience with Bernie.

Bernie frames Vicki for her crime, leading Ravi determined to make Vicki pay.

Suki is adamant she'll sort it, while Bernie and Vicki have a confrontation.

Guilty Bernie protests her innocence. BBC

When Bernie challenges the Panesars over Vicki, Ravi lures Vicki into a trap, after which Priya and Ravi enlist Vinny's (Shiv Jalota) help to investigate the issues with the accounts.

Will they rumble Bernie's betrayal?

And with Bernie set to leave EastEnders, will she be heading to prison, or might she expose The Six's cover up of Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder?

3. Kat Slater demands answers from secretive Stacey Slater amid Tommy Moon fears

Kat questions Stacey. BBC

Stacey arrives home with Hope (Isabelle Smith) and Arthur (Rocco Brennan), leaving Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse) delighted.

But it's clear a shifty Stacey is hiding something, and viewers are now aware that she and Alfie are trying to help a troubled Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), which they are keeping from Kat.

Kat is furious with Tommy. BBC

Kat quizzes Stacey, but Stacey claims she's just missing eldest daughter Lily (Lillia Turner).

Kat has other concerns when Tommy is led astray by Joel once more, who encourages Tommy to steal vapes from the Minute Mart.

Kat is furious, and visits Ross and Vicki to discuss the worrying friendship between their sons.

But when Kat later confides in Stacey about Alfie avoiding her calls, Jean puts her foot in it by revealing that Stacey had a call from Alfie that morning.

Kat is onto Stacey. BBC

Kat calls Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker) for answers, but she soon realises that Alfie is not with him in Australia and that he and Stacey have been lying to Kat.

Kat heads over to Stacey's for a showdown, but will Stacey come clean?

And with Zoe due to return later this summer, how will Kat react to Alfie's secrecy?

4. Cindy Beale issues warning to Lauren Branning over Peter Beale reunion

Zack promises to keep Lauren's secret. BBC

Following their nasty split, Lauren and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) finally put their differences aside after a pep talk from Kathy.

After spending the night with Lauren, Peter is smitten.

But when Zack helps Lauren with Louie and baby Jimmy in the café, Lauren confides her guilt over kissing him.

The Beales in EastEnders. BBC

Zack promises to keep it a secret, and Lauren heads to The Albert to support Peter, who is helping at Cindy's Pride party.

But Cindy issues Lauren with a strong warning! What does Cindy have to say?

Will Lauren's kiss with Zack come out, despite their pact?

5. Felix Baker is left hurt by Johnny Carter

Romance on the rocks. BBC

Johnny and Felix agree to move in together, which comes as a surprise to Linda and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

But Felix is put out to see Johnny spending time with Callum, and he is further deflated when Johnny reveals he won't be at the Pride party as he's visiting Elaine in hospital.

With Felix confirmed to be making his own exit from Albert Square, it looks like a break-up is imminent.

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

