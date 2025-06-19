Zoe told Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she had done something very bad that was unforgivable, and fled London before Stacey and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) could stop her.

As the dust settled, Alfie failed to come clean to Kat (Jessie Wallace), who he was due to officially remarry that very day.

Called back to Stacey's rental accommodation, Alfie was stunned when Stacey announced that Zoe had stolen her credit card and used it for a flight to Barcelona.

Stacey became increasingly concerned by Zoe's odd attitude towards mum Kat, and Alfie decided to fly out to see Zoe.

Alfie tried to talk to Tommy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back in Walford, Kat couldn't believe it when Alfie made an excuse that he needed to go to Australia to visit his upset younger brother Spencer (Chris Parker).

Kat fumed, while Alfie had doubts about leaving when their son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) seemed subdued.

Tommy continued to suffer in silence as he was threatened by Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) over Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) sinister behaviour.

Then Joel coerced Tommy into sending him the video he took of Joel's assault on a young woman, using this to keep control of Tommy.

Later, oblivious Kat had calmed down, but when Alfie broached the subject of Zoe, Kat grew upset, and instead he promised to be the best husband he could be.

Soon, Kat and Alfie went through with their marriage, making her 'Mrs Moon' once more.

Kat gave Alfie her blessing to leave, and Alfie prepared to head to the airport, the unwitting subtext not lost on him when Kat asked him to bring her back "the best present ever".

In the cab, Alfie called Stacey, confirming that he was going to bring Zoe home.

With actress Ryan confirmed to return later this summer, can Alfie persuade her to make amends with Kat?

And what exactly is secretive Zoe hiding?

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

