Caring full-time for old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who suffers with dementia, Phil found himself struggling to cope as Nigel's condition continued to deteriorate.

First, Phil found Nigel outside without any shoes, something which didn't go unnoticed by Phil's ex-wife Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Attempting to carry on as usual, Phil planned to cook a meal, but on Nigel's encouragement, he headed off to meet George Knight (Colin Salmon), leaving Nigel alone in the house.

But Nigel wanted to help, and in his confused state, he left a pan of boiling water on the stove, unattended.

When Phil arrived home to chaos in the kitchen, he tried to take control, but he and Nigel ended up both grabbing for the pan.

Nigel ended up pouring the scalding hot water over Phil's arm, and Phil screamed for Nigel to get out of the room.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When Phil left to get some bandages, Kat spotted his injury and returned home with him, where she tried to persuade Phil to seek extra help with looking after Nigel.

Phil described the extent of Nigel's illness, including the fact that he could no longer remember key conversations they'd had about his future.

Despite Phil being out of his depth, though, he explained to Kat that he couldn't place Nigel in someone else's care, for fear of ending up alone again and spiralling back into depression.

Nigel had saved Phil, so Phil was determined to do right by him.

But can Kat convince Phil that he doesn't have to support Nigel all by himself?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.