With son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) struggling after the bombshell that his biological father is actually Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Nicola revived a family tradition of celebrating Half Christmas.

But as Nicola went all out with decorations, eldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway) remained frosty, unable to forgive his mum for killing his girlfriend Shireen Bashar, and for all the lies about Zack.

With Teddy (Roland Manookian) also disgusted with ex-wife Nicola, Barney was the only one keen to join in with the festivities.

It was later revealed that Half Christmas had only been invented to make amends when, one year, Nicola ruined the real Christmas for her clan.

Later, intent on causing trouble, Harry approached Zack, lying that Barney wanted Zack to attend their party.

Although surprised, and still angry over Harry's attack on him last month, Zack was thrilled to think that Barney wanted him around, and planned to go along.

But the day took a turn when, at the house, a hostile Teddy branded Nicola's efforts a sham.

Then, after a half-hearted attempt to play along, Teddy was furious when Nicola tried to flirt with him.

Teddy unleashed a tirade of insults, telling Nicola he despised her and that she made him sick, and he was only tolerating her for the sake of the boys.

With that, Nicola screamed, trashing the room until Teddy restrained her.

But when Nicola went to hit out at Teddy, only for Harry and Barney to walk in at that very moment, everything came crashing down around her.

Has Nicola burned all her bridges?

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

