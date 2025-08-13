The BBC One soap aired scenes on Tuesday which saw Suki's step-granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) decide to terminate her pregnancy with support from Suki's wife Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace), despite Suki having convinced them both that Avani should have the baby and Suki and Eve would raise the child.

The pregnancy had been kept secret from Avani's parents, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), until Avani returned from her termination appointment and she and Eve shared what had happened.

Suki returned home to find that everyone knew the truth, that Avani had ended the pregnancy and Eve had supported her decision to do so.

In Wednesday's episode, the fallout of these revelations was felt as Suki was questioned about her manipulation of both Avani and Eve.

Suki herself felt betrayed by Eve, but Ravi and Priya unleashed their fury on both while comforting Avani.

Avani's brother Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Suki's son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) returned home and were also both filled in on the truth.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy, left) comforted daughter Avani. BBC

As Avani started to feel painful symptoms from the termination, Priya looked after her daughter and made clear that she was supported.

Meanwhile, Ravi railed at Suki and decided that his family would have no more to do with Suki, comparing her behaviour to her murderous late ex-husband and his father, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Suki argued she was nothing like Nish and also hit out at Eve for taking Avani for an abortion behind her family's back, but Eve pointed out that Suki was pushing to prevent Avani long enough from being able to get an abortion even if she wanted one - a detail which did not impress Priya, who proceeded to slap Suki.

Priya then confirmed to Ravi that Joel Marshall (Max Murray) had fathered the pregnancy, prompting him to head off and Priya to chase after him.

In the kitchen of the Panesar house, Suki confronted Eve for the secret abortion, but wouldn't herself deny that she would have tried to stop it had she known. This prompted Eve to leave, calling out "too many lies".

Later, while Priya and Ravi had a heart-to-heart at Kathy's Cafe, Avani approached Suki for help as she experienced heavy bleeding and her step-grandmother accompanied her to get help, but on the way Suki was troubled when Avani asked her if Suki thought she deserved this.

A furious Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara, far left) confronted warped teen Joel Marshall (Max Murray, far right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Ravi confronted Joel in the street while he was with dad Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) and his partner Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

Joel was shocked to learn of the pregnancy, and Ravi was furious that they already knew the teens had had sex - prompting Ross to suggest that Joel may not have been the father. Before the situation escalated, Priya approached Ravi with news of Suki taking Avani to the hospital.

In the hospital, Suki questioned Avani about what she had meant when she asked if she deserved the bleeding, and Avani revealed her fear that it was a punishment from God for having an abortion - a worry she attributed to the way Suki had handled the situation.

Suki apologised for not doing right by her and recognised it was her own selfish desire for a second chance at parenthood. A tearful Avani forgave Suki as the doctors confirmed Avani would be okay and the teen revealed her desire for things to return to normal.

After Priya and Ravi arrived, Suki got them up to speed, apologised for her motivations in everything and appealed to them for the family to pull together, to Priya's disbelief.

Returning home, Suki was shocked to find both Nugget and Vinny packing things away to move out of the house, with Vinny citing his disappointment that his mother had not learnt from her past actions, trying to control her daughter, Dr Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), when she was pregnant and desired a termination.

Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) reached a major decision about her marriage in EastEnders. BBC

On top of this, Suki found her wife Eve packing her things and wanting space from her. Suki begged Eve to stay and apologised for everything, affirming her love for Eve.

While Eve returned her love, she revealed how she had feared Suki's reaction if she knew Avani wanted an abortion and the amount of lies she had told in her manipulations was not normal.

A tearful Eve also called out Suki for preying on her previous assumption that she would never have children and open up Eve to the hurt of losing out on motherhood.

As a crying Suki continued to apologise, Eve commented: "I don't know what we've got left anymore."

Eve left the house with her things, leaving Suki alone and in tears. Where does the Panesar matriarch go from here?

Well, we do know where actress Balvinder Sopal is going - and that is straight into Strictly Come Dancing 2025!

