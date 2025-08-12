EastEnders' Suki Panesar-Unwin exposed in double BBC iPlayer bombshell
Trouble for Sukeve – and the whole family!
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Tuesday 12th August 2025 BBC iPlayer episode of EastEnders.*
Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) is poised to face the wrath of her family in EastEnders, as a series of bombshells surrounding Avani Nandra-Hart's (Aaliyah James) pregnancy were exposed.
Avani secretly told Suki's wife Eve (Heather Peace) that she wanted a termination, instead of giving them her child to raise.
Eve agreed to take Avani to the clinic without telling anyone, and after a consultation and taking a pill, the pair were due to return there, lying to Suki that Avani was working with her for the day.
While Eve soon insisted that she needed to tell Suki the plan, she ultimately kept quiet when Suki selfishly mentioned how soon it would be too late for Avani to go back on her word about giving them the baby.
Just before the appointment, Avani panicked, and Eve supported her, trying once more to persuade Avani to let her call her mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy).
Avani refused, and the pair shared a heart-to-heart as Eve confessed she would have been alone if she had pursued motherhood when she was younger.
Eve assured Avani that she, however, was not on her own, and when the teen emerged from her procedure, she broke down in tears and declared that she wanted to tell her parents everything.
That's exactly what she and Eve did, while at The Queen Vic, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) gave Suki a reality check over her decision-making, which had left Eve largely excluded.
This caused Suki to finally relent over telling Priya and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) what was going on.
When she got home with those very intentions, though, Ravi and Priya demanded answers, as a fragile Avani and an apologetic Eve confirmed that there no longer was a baby.
How will Suki react to Eve's betrayal?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.