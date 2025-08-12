EastEnders fan favourite revealed as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast member amid major soap storyline
Balvinder is swapping Walford for the dance floor.
The doors to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom are open once more as a new cohort of famous faces head to the dance floor for an exciting 21st season.
The latest celebrity to be announced for this year's show is Balvinder Sopal, who many EastEnders fans will know and love as fierce matriarch Suki Panesar-Unwin.
As she joins the star-studded cast, Balvinder joins a very long list of EastEnders stars who have taken part in Strictly, with Jamie Borthwick the latest of the bunch.
With the countdown officially on for Strictly Come Dancing 2025, read on to learn more about the actress as she makes her dance floor debut.
Who is Balvinder Sopal?
Age: 46
Job: Actress
Instagram: @leesopal
Balvinder Sopal is an actress best known for her role as Suki Panesar-Unwin on EastEnders. She joined the BBC soap in 2020 and has since carved herself out as the head of one of the leading families in Walford.
In December 2023, the actress was part of The Six storyline, in which she along with five other ladies of Albert Square found themselves embroiled in a cover up for murder.
Across her career, Balvinder has appeared on Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Doctors and Hollyoaks, and voiced Simran Kaur in the radio soap opera Silver Street.
In recent years, she was won several awards for her role on EastEnders, having scooped nods for Best Soap Partnership, Inspiring Storyline of the Year and Soap Superstar.
What has Balvinder Sopal said about Strictly Come Dancing?
Balvinder's casting in Strictly Come Dancing was announced live from Albert Square on Good Morning Britain, as she said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.
"Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of. I'm far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!"
