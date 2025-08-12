As she joins the star-studded cast, Balvinder joins a very long list of EastEnders stars who have taken part in Strictly, with Jamie Borthwick the latest of the bunch.

With the countdown officially on for Strictly Come Dancing 2025, read on to learn more about the actress as she makes her dance floor debut.

Who is Balvinder Sopal?

Balvinder Sopal. BBC

Age: 46

Job: Actress

Instagram: @leesopal

Balvinder Sopal is an actress best known for her role as Suki Panesar-Unwin on EastEnders. She joined the BBC soap in 2020 and has since carved herself out as the head of one of the leading families in Walford.

In December 2023, the actress was part of The Six storyline, in which she along with five other ladies of Albert Square found themselves embroiled in a cover up for murder.

Across her career, Balvinder has appeared on Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Doctors and Hollyoaks, and voiced Simran Kaur in the radio soap opera Silver Street.

In recent years, she was won several awards for her role on EastEnders, having scooped nods for Best Soap Partnership, Inspiring Storyline of the Year and Soap Superstar.

What has Balvinder Sopal said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Balvinder Sopal for Radio Times. Nicky Johnston

Balvinder's casting in Strictly Come Dancing was announced live from Albert Square on Good Morning Britain, as she said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.

"Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of. I'm far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

