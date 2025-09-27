As ever, the 15 celebrities and their professional dance partners took to the floor for their first routines of the season and had to grit their teeth through the all-important feedback from the judges.

As it's only week one, there was no vote and no one will be sent packing. Instead their scores will be carried over to next week, when the public vote opens for the very first time.

But what did they all score? Read on for the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 leaderboard - Week 1

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - (7+8+8+8) = 31 Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - (7+7+7+7) = 28 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley - (6+7+7+7) = 27 Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin - (7+7+7+6) = 27 La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - (6+6+6+6) = 24 George Clarke and Alexis Warr - (6+6+6+6) = 24 Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - (5+6+6+6) = 23 Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell - (4+6+6+6) = 22 Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - (4+6+5+6) = 21 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - (4+5+5+5) = 19 Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola - (4+4+4+5) = 17 Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - (4+4+4+5) = 17 Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden - (2+4+5+5) = 16 Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova - (3+4+3+4) = 14 Ross King and Jowita Przystał - (2+3+2+3) = 10

