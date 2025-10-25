Tonight's episode of Strictly Come Dancing has seen the remaining couples dancing to songs from some of the biggest musical superstars of all time – but not all of them can boast to have received a personal message from the icons they've been honouring.

However, that was the treat that awaited Ellie Goldstein after she and professional partner Vito Coppola performed the salsa to a medley of Spice Girls hits.

Following their routine – which eventually scored a total of 28 points from the judges – Claudia Winkleman revealed that she had a special surprise in store for the Malory Towers star.

"Ellie, we know you love the Spice Girls," she began. "We know you love Baby Spice. Somebody really, really wants to send you a message."

Ellie looked visibly stunned, as she told Vito: "I can't believe that!"

With Ellie looking visibly excited, she then played a clip from Emma Bunton herself, with the star saying: "I have been watching you every week – and you're my favourite.

"And then I heard that I'm your favourite Spice Girl! I'm honoured, and I just want to tell you – I think you are a superstar. Thank you so much for dancing to our songs, the other girls are sending all their love and good luck with the scores!"

Emma Bunton on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

And it turns out Ellie wasn't the only one to hear from her personal icon, with Vicky Pattison later receiving a recorded message from Cheryl – after she and partner Kai Widdrington danced their Couple's Choice routine to the Girls Aloud star's 2009 solo single Fight for This Love.

Tonight's episode – which is the first since Claudia and Tess Daly announced they would be stepping down from the show at the end of the current season – is the annual Icons Week, with Beyoncé, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash among the singing legends whose music can be heard during the show.

Meanwhile, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke have also got into the spirit of things, dressing up as John Lennon, Grace Jones, Elvis Presley and David Bowie respectively.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 26th October at 7:15pm.

