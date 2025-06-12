From those with royal connections to beloved TV presenters - the current rumoured line-up is looking to be a fun one.

The BBC often confirms casting for the series in August, so there is a while before any official announcements are made.

So, who is rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025? Read on to find out more.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 rumoured line-up

Dani Dyer

Tom Parker Bowles

Ashley Cain

Stacey Solomon

Angellica Bell

Read on to learn more about those rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming season.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer. Jo Hale/Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @danidyerxx

After rising to fame on Love Island in 2018, Dani Dyer has gone from strength to strength in her career and currently co-hosts the podcast Sorted with the Dyers with her father, Danny Dyer.

Just this month it was rumoured she has "agreed to take part" in Strictly Come Dancing, but as ever, cast details won't be confirmed until later on in the year.

Tom Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 50

Job: Food critic

Instagram: @tompbowles

Tom Parker Bowles is a food writer and critic who, if the surname didn't give it away, is the son of Queen Camilla.

Over his career, the 50-year-old has published a number of books including various titles for Fortnum & Mason.

According to The Mirror, Parker Bowles is "top of their [BBC's] wish list".

Ashley Cain

Ashley Cain. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Children With Cancer UK

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @mrashleycain

Ashley Cain is a TV personality and former footballer, having played for Coventry City, Luton Down and Oxford United. He has also starred on Ex on the Beach and BBC Three's Go Hard or Go Home.

A source told The Mirror: "He’s a proper character with a very interesting background that looks the part. He would be a great addition to the Strictly line-up. He’s presented a couple of BBC shows and has really impressed."

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @staceysolomon

Stacey Solomon is among the many names rumoured for this year's cast. The TV personality rose to fame in 2009 after taking part in The X Factor, in which she came in third place.

She went on to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! the following year and she left as Queen of the Jungle.

Nowadays, Solomon hosts Sort Your Life Out, a series in which she and her team help families transform their home through decluttering and upcycling - which recently won her a National Television Award.

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell. Getty

Age: 49

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @angellicabell

Angellica Bell is a TV presenter who has been a mainstay on TV screens since 2000, when she first began presenting on CBBC. She went on to present the likes of That's Genius!, Xchange, 50/50 and Short Change for the channel.

In recent years, Bell appeared on and won Celebrity MasterChef, and just a few months ago she took part on Celebrity Big Brother.

The TV presenter has previously expressed her interest in taking part in Strictly, having recently told The Sun: "So people have done it and say it's really good. So when I've had, like, in-depth conversations with people who are my friends and they say it's great, I would definitely go from their recommendation. And they always say, oh, you should do it.

"So, you know, I think you have to. I think everyone's experience has been different. But all I know is I go into it and just be like, right, how much do I have to move my hips?"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

