The news was announced live in the Newsround studio, as Harry appeared in a disguise as "world-famous choreographer Nicky Trott," there to talk about his recent work on a scientific study into the benefits of dancing every day.

But his disguise was soon rumbled before Harry revealed he was there to tell the world he is taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing!

With more celebrities to announce this week, scroll on to learn more about the Gladiator.

Who is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey?

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. BBC

Age: 36

Job: TV personality and Olympian

Instagram: @aikines

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter and now, star of Gladiators.

At just 17 years old, he was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2005, after becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 metres and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships.

Harry has gone on to win gold in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. He has also competed in two Olympic games and is a three-time European Champion and two-time Commonwealth Champion.

He joined the Gladiators line-up in 2023, and was unveiled with Nitro, who is a firm fan favourite amongst viewers.

What has Harry Aikines-Aryeetey said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Nitro for Gladiators season 2. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

After his disguise was rumbled, Harry revealed that he was indeed taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Of the exciting news, Harry said: "After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

During the Christmas special he was partnered with professional Nancy Xu - could we see a repeat this time round?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

