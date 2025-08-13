Of course, fans will remember that Tayce took part in last year's Christmas special, which she won alongside professional Kai Widdrington.

With a high bar already set, could La Voix already be in the running to lift the coveted Glitterball?

As we wait to find out, scroll on to learn more about the glamorous celebrity as she joins the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025.

Who is La Voix?

La Voix. BBC

Age: 45

Job: Performer

Instagram: @lavoixtheshow

La Voix is a performer and singer, who rose to fame after appearing on Britain's Got Talent and Queen of the Universe.

She gained further notoriety when she took part in RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2024 and placed as runner-up.

Her many accolades include gracing the silver screen in the comedy Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie as well as her live show, La Voix Meets, in which she has interviewed the likes of Dawn French, Joanna Lumley and Su Pollard.

She has also performed for the Royal Family at their exclusive New Year's Eve ball two years running!

As well as bringing La Voix further to life, performer Chris Dennis is excited for viewers to see the real him beyond the make-up and glamour.

What has La Voix said about Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

La Voix. Kate Green/Getty Images

La Voix's casting was revealed on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, and she said: "I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

"Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.