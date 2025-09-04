He'll be swapping the boardroom for the ballroom this series, as he joins a long list of celebrities all hoping to take home the coveted Glitterball trophy.

As get closer and closer to Strictly season, read on to find out more about Thomas Skinner.

Who is Thomas Skinner?

Thomas Skinner. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 34

Job: Businessman

Instagram: @iamtomskinner

Thomas Skinner rose to fame in 2019 after appearing on The Apprentice, and while he didn't win the show, he has since become one of the more popular contestants and continues to appear on various TV programmes.

Since his stint on the BBC programme, he has appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

He currently runs a number of small businesses. including a gym. In 2023, he released his debut book, Graft - How to Smash Life, and is a regular on TalkSport Radio.

What has Thomas Skinner said about Strictly Come Dancing?

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Thomas Skinner said: "I'm beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. I've tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!

"I've never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

