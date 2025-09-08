The launch show will reveal who this year's 15 celebrities will be paired with, as well as feature a group dance with the famous faces and their partners for the very first time.

Yes! The BBC has confirmed that the launch show will air on Saturday 20th September.

Exact details on what time the launch show will air on BBC One and iPlayer are yet to be announced.

Has it been confirmed who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

It sure has. Back in August, the BBC announced which famous faces will don their dancing shoes and head on down to the Strictly dance floor.

Below is a list of the celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing:

Who will be the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 professionals?

New Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon. BBC

In a pleasant surprise, Strictly Come Dancing recently announced two new professionals joining the 2025 line-up, hailing from the US and Australia.

Julian Caillon and Alexis Warr have been announced for the forthcoming season, with both having had experience at Blackpool Tower's world-famous ballroom.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Warr said: "I've admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can't wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK."

Caillon added: "Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I've watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it.

"I can't wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!"

They will be joining the previously confirmed returning professionals line-up, which includes Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer and Katya Jones.

Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Johannes Radebe will also be back.

And they will be joined by Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Who will be the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 hosts?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been co-hosting the show since 2010 and are back for their 15th year on the dance floor!

Who will be the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 judges?

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse will all return as judges for the 21st season.

Whether Horwood returns with his beard for another year is yet to be confirmed...

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Chris McCausland and pro Dianne Buswell won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024.

He, JB Gill, Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri all found themselves in the final, vying for a chance to reign triumphant.

Reacting to their win at the time, Chris said: "It's astonishing, I don't know what to say. I honestly thought I could go out on the first week, and I know no one goes out on the first week, but I honestly thought I could. But we just lasted and lasted."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th September.

