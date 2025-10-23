Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they will be leaving Strictly Come Dancing as hosts at the end of this year's season.

Ad

In a statement shared on Instagram, the duo wrote: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

"We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

"We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

"We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.

"Tess & Claud"

The presenting duo have hosted the series together since 2014, with Daly at the helm since the very first season and Winkleman making the move from spin-off It Takes Two to the main results show in 2010, before taking on full weekend duties following Sir Bruce Forsyth's departure.

Daly has shared an additional statement, discussing the impact the series has had on her and her career.

She wrote: "Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004.

"I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring.

"Strictly has always been about joy, celebration, and bringing people together - and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to say many.

"From that very first series, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth."

Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth. BBC

Winkleman has also shared an emotional solo statement, describing it as "the greatest relationship of my career".

She penned: "From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for. I will never forget Len Goodman trying to teach me what a cucaracha is (I still don’t know) and the complete thrill and honour it was to work with Tess on the results show to cohosting on Saturday nights.

"Strictly is a magical, glittery, fake tanned train and it’s been a privilege to be a tiny part of it. The extraordinary talent of the dancers, the band, the hair and makeup and costume teams, the unbelievable production crew and creatives - all utterly amazing.

"I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent, I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights. As for Tess - I’m so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You’re funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 25th October at 6:20pm.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.