Jimmy is one of the few names who hadn't been rumoured prior to the announcement, so there could be some more surprises along the way.

As we wait to find out who else is taking part, read on to learn more about Strictly Come Dancing 2025 contestant Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Who is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink?

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: Former professional footballer

Instagram: @official_jhasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer and football manager who many will know from his career in the Premier League and across Europe.

Across his career, Jimmy played for clubs including Leeds United, Atlético Madrid and Chelsea, and has earned a reputation for his power, pace and precision.

Since he retired, Jimmy has remained in the footballing space, offering punditry across major UK sports networks and has managed the likes of Burton Albion and Northampton Town, and has served as an assistant coach for the England national team.

What has Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Strictly Come Dancing?

The news of Jimmy joining the Strictly line-up was revealed during The One Show, alongside announcements for Dani Dyer and Alex Kingston.

Speaking of joining the cast, Jimmy said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge! Bring on a new type of footwork, with hopefully no own goals."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

