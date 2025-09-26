And luckily for the pairs, there is no public vote in the first week, so there is plenty of time for the famous faces to point their toes and adjust their backs where needed.

But just what are they dancing to? Scroll on to find out what songs and dances the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast will be performing to this week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Week 1 songs and dances

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - Viennese Waltz to Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - Samba to (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty by KC & The Sunshine Band

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova - Samba to Unbelievable by EMF

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola - Cha Cha to yes, and? by Ariana Grande

George Clarke and Alexis Warr - American Smooth to Stargazing by Myles Smith

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - Cha Cha to Push It by Salt-N-Pepa

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley - Quickstep to Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - Jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - American Smooth to Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - Jive to Get Ready by The Temptations

Ross King and Jowita Przystał - Cha Cha to California Gurls by Katy Perry

Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell - Foxtrot to Neighbours Theme by Barry Crocker

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden - Paso Doble to Battle Without Honor or Humanity by Hotei

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - Cha Cha to Best of My Love by Ella Eyre

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September.

