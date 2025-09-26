Strictly Come Dancing 2025 songs and dances confirmed for Week 1
Who will dare to take on the Cha Cha?
It is officially Strictly Come Dancing season! After the dazzling launch show which saw the celebrities paired up with their Strictly pros for the first time, the countdown was officially on for the first live show.
As to be expected, each celebrity and their pro will take to the dance floor for a flawless routine and listen to the all-important feedback from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.
And luckily for the pairs, there is no public vote in the first week, so there is plenty of time for the famous faces to point their toes and adjust their backs where needed.
But just what are they dancing to? Scroll on to find out what songs and dances the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast will be performing to this week.
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Week 1 songs and dances
- Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - Viennese Waltz to Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake
- Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - Samba to (Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty by KC & The Sunshine Band
- Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova - Samba to Unbelievable by EMF
- Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola - Cha Cha to yes, and? by Ariana Grande
- George Clarke and Alexis Warr - American Smooth to Stargazing by Myles Smith
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - Cha Cha to Push It by Salt-N-Pepa
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley - Quickstep to Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis
- Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - Jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie
- La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - American Smooth to Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan
- Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - Jive to Get Ready by The Temptations
- Ross King and Jowita Przystał - Cha Cha to California Gurls by Katy Perry
- Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell - Foxtrot to Neighbours Theme by Barry Crocker
- Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden - Paso Doble to Battle Without Honor or Humanity by Hotei
- Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - Cha Cha to Best of My Love by Ella Eyre
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September.
