One of those dancers is US star Alexis Warr, whose accolades include a number US dancing shows and impressive tours.

But what else is there to know about Alexis Warr? Read on to learn more about the dancer as she glides onto the dance floor.

Alexis Warr - key facts

Age: 25

Job: Professional dancer

From: Utah, USA

Partner: George Clarke

Who is Alexis Warr?

Alexis Warr is a professional dancer best known for winning So You Think You Can Dance in 2022. She was later crowned America's Favourite Dancer, and became the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title.

Alexis has also performed as a guest dancer on Dancing With The Stars, the US edition of Strictly, and has partaken in the show's US tour for the last three years.

Her other projects include America's Got Talent, World of Dance and national tours across the US.

She has also performed at the iconic Blackpool Tower, and will be gracing its dance floor once more when Strictly returns there later this year.

How old is Alexis Warr?

Alexis Warr is 25 years old, making her one of the youngest dancers in the Strictly ballroom this year.

Is Alexis Warr on social media?

She is! Alexis Warr is fairly active across social media and can be followed on Instagram via @alexis_warr and on TikTok @alexis_warr.

What has Alexis Warr said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Alexis has shared her excitement for joining the Strictly Come Dancing professionals line-up, describing it as "such an honour".

She said of the joining the show: "I've admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK."

