But Strictly won't be his first TV rodeo, having taken part on the Sidemen's Inside, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

However, for those not too clued up on who George Clarke is, scroll on to find out more about the social media sensation as he joins the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Who is George Clarke?

George Clarke. Antony Jones/Getty Images for for Warner Bros. Pictures

Age: 25

Job: YouTuber

Instagram: @georgeclarkeey

George Clarke, also known as George Clarkey on social media, is a YouTuber, podcaster and social media star with millions of followers online.

George first began experimenting with video content as a teenager before he quickly discovered how to connect with people around the world through humour and honesty.

Since then, he has built a thriving career through social media, with a devoted audience across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. He also co-hosts The Useless Hotline Podcast, which is also hugely popular.

What has George Clarke said about Strictly Come Dancing?

George Clarke's casting was announcing during BBC Radio 1's Going Home Drivetime Show, with the star answering questions from fans after he was revealed.

Speaking of joining the cast, George said: "Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in … and potentially fall over a fair bit."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

