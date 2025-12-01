The end of Strictly Come Dancing is fast approaching, with just two more weekends to go before the grand finale airs live on BBC One.

Each Saturday, audiences at home and the judges alike have been blown away at the level of performance from each of the couples.

Sadly, two couples had their Strictly journeys cut short. Stefan Dennis and La Voix were both forced to withdraw from the competition due to injuries, meaning this year's final will consist of just three couples.

But just when will the final take place? Read on to find out when viewers can tune into the final and what we can expect the yet-to-be announced finalists to be dancing when the day comes!

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 final?

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland. BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

With the quarter finals almost underway, it has become clearer when the live grand final will air.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 final will air on Saturday 20th December on BBC One and iPlayer.

The exact timings of the night are yet to be confirmed, but be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we'll update with the latest information once we have it!

Which celebrities could be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 final?

At the time of reporting, any of the current celebrities still in Strictly Come Dancing 2025 could be in the final.

Based on recent eliminations and withdrawals, there will likely be three Strictly pairings headed to the final, as the next two episodes will whittle down the line-up.

At the moment, the following celebrities could be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 final:

Rest assured, once the three finalists have been unveiled, this page will have the latest!

What are the songs and dances for the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones. BBC/Guy Levy

There is a little while to go before the songs and dances for the final will be revealed, but it is likely the series will follow suit and will see the pairs perform three dances.

As in previous years, the couples will perform a Judges' Pick, a show dance and their favourite dance from the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer.

