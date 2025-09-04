Karen will be known to many across the sporting scene, with the former footballer a mainstay in punditry and across women's football.

Who is Karen Carney?

Karen Carney. ames Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Journalist

Instagram: @kazcarney

Karen Carney is a former footballer and sports journalist, who has played for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City and England.

She is now the lead female pundit for both men's and women's football, across TNT and ITV. Just last year, Carney led a documentary on ITV looking at the state of football in England.

With 144 caps under her belt, Karen is England's third most-capped player and has competed at four World Cups, four European Championships and the London Olympics before her retirement in 2019.

Karen made history at the men's World Cup 2022 as part of the first all-female line-up to analyse a men's football game.

What has Karen Carney said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Karen Carney said it was "a dream come true" to be part of the show's line-up, adding: "I'm such a huge fan of the show and I can’t believe I’m finally getting the chance to take part. I’m so excited to meet everyone and get dancing!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

