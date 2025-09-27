Amber, whose credits include various lead roles on London's West End, says Strictly is a "dream come true" and she will be paired with Nikita Kuzmin as they take to the dance floor for the first live show of the series.

So, just who is Amber Davies? Read on to learn more about the actress as she joins the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Who is Amber Davies?

Amber Davies. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Age: 28

Job: Actress

Instagram: @amb_d

Partner: Nikita Kuzmin

Amber Davies is an actress and performer, who has carved out an impressive career across London's West End and beyond, having starred in the likes of Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Great Gatsby.

She rose to fame on Love Island in 2017 and for a while did continue work across TV, having appeared on Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Ghost Hunt and more recently, Dancing on Ice.

In a week of exciting announced, the actress was announced as Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off in Leicester in February 2026.

She also hosts the successful podcast Call To Stage, in which she interviews theatre performers across the West End and Broadway.

What is Amber Davies dancing to in week one?

It has been confirmed that Amber, alongside Nikita Kuzmin, will dance a Waltz. Details on the song choice are yet to be confirmed.

Who is Amber Davies' boyfriend?

Amber Davies has been in a relationship with actor Ben Joyce for three years after they met while starring in Back to the Future on the West End.

A graduate from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, Ben made his West End debut as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and recently starred as Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Concert.

Ben shared his support for Amber on Instagram upon her casting announcement, writing: "Does she ever stop?!! No she doesn't!"

What has Amber Davies said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Amber noted that it had been "the craziest 24 hours of [her] life" prior to being announced for the show.

She added: "I've watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

"I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September at 6:55pm.

