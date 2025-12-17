❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Strictly’s Amber Davies responds to critics: 'Being confident does not mean you're stuck up'
"Being ambitious as a woman, being confident, having dreams, working hard, does not mean you're stuck up".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 7:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad