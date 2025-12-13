The countdown is officially on for The Traitors season 4, and reigning champ Alan Carr has a word of warning for those who will don the cloaks next.

Ad

Alan Carr won over the nation during his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors, which he went onto win thanks to weeks of deception and backstabbing (and somehow giggling his way through any suspicion).

But now, it's time for the comedian to pass the cloak, and in an eerie new teaser he promises that Claudia Winkleman has big plans...

In the clip, he reads: "Dear new Traitors, look after the place won't you? Because you'll never guess what Claudia's got planned this time. It's big.

"Good luck, you're definitely going to need it!"

You can watch the clip below.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Season 4 of The Traitors is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day at 8pm, welcoming in 2026 with a bang.

Once more, 22 people from across the UK will descend on a Scottish castle to try and win up to £120,000.

As teased by the BBC, fans can expect even more twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments and, of course, plenty of brutal murders.

And there will be plenty more Traitors content to follow, with The Traitors: Uncloaked returning and will start on BBC Two immediately after the main series. The show will then move over to BBC One for the remainder of the series from Friday 2nd January at 9pm onwards and will also be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Host Ed Gamble will be joined by celebrities and players from previous series to analyse and react to developments in the castle, as viewers at home do the same.

The Traitors returns on New Years Day at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Add The Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.