Julian has a never-ending list of credentials, having first taken part in a professional dancing TV show over 10 years ago.

But what else is there to know about Julian Caillon? Read on to learn more about the dancer as he shimmies onto the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

Julian Caillon – key facts

Age: 29

Job: Professional dancer and exercise physiologist

From: Sydney, Australia

Partner: Balvinder Sopal

Who is Julian Caillon?

Julian Caillon and Balvinder Sopal. Elisabeth Hoff

Julian Caillon, from Sydney, Australia, is one of two new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing alongside Alexis Warr from Utah, USA. He began dancing at the age of 10 and specialised in ballroom and Latin American dance.

Julian is no stranger to the limelight, as he previously appeared on three seasons of Australia's Dancing with the Stars, toured with the live dance show Burn the Floor, and also competed on the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance Australia in 2014.

Like the other Strictly newbie Alexis, Julian has previously performed at the iconic Blackpool Tower, and the pair will be gracing its dance floor once more when Strictly returns there later this year.

Julian holds a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and has worked as a personal trainer and exercise physiologist alongside being a dancer and choreographer.

He moved to London in July and left behind in Sydney his partner of three years, Sofia, to whom he proposed in December 2024. Sofia is due to join him in London at some point to support him through his Strictly Come Dancing venture.

How old is Julian Caillon?

Julian Caillon is 29 years old.

Is Julian Caillon on social media?

Julian is very active on Instagram (@julian_caillon) and TikTok (@juliancaillon), where he has been sharing reels of what he’s been up to since moving to London last month.

What has Julian Caillon said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Julian has said that joining Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer is like "living out a dream".

He continued: "I’ve been keeping this secret for a while now, so seeing it finally announced and feeling the love was honestly unreal. I’m more than ready to dive into rehearsals, meet the rest of the pros and live this dream. This is just the beginning."

