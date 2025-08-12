With a career spanning everything from British drama to US television, she's no stranger to the spotlight but will she be able to handle the dazzle of the disco ball?

As the countdown to the new season begins, here’s everything you need to know about actress Alex Kingston, as she joins the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up.

Who is Alex Kingston?

Alex Kingston. BBC

Age: 62

Job: Actress

Instagram: @alexkingstonofficial

Alex Kingston is an actress with a career spanning over 45 years, with her debut at just 17 years old. She started her career featuring in the TV show Grange Hill and with an uncredited role in a St Trinian's film. She then caught a break in the States, playing the regular role Dr Elizabeth Corday in the NBC medical drama ER from 1997 to 2004.

Alex has also done much stage work, including classics such as Oliver Twist and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, but her true love is Shakespeare. Over her career, Alex has starred in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Othello and Macbeth amongst many others. She described playing Prospero in the Royal Shakespeare Company's 2023 production of The Tempest as "one of the highlights of [her] career".

But what Alex is now best known for is playing River Song in Doctor Who from 2008 to 2015. She has reprised the role in audio productions, video games and on stage.

Famously, Alex was married to fellow actor Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, for four years from 1993 to 1997.

What has Alex Kingston said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Alex Kingston. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pragnell

Alex appeared on The One Show along with Dani Dyer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to reveal they would be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

On joining Strictly, she said excitedly: "Aaaaagghhh!

"When I saw Sarah [Hadland] performing last year, I just thought, 'Oh my God'. She's done it and she went all the way," she told The One Show hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Scott.

"I reached out and asked her what her experience of having been part of the show [was], and she was really honest with me about how hard it is, how overwhelming it can be but also how it absolutely changed her life and that she would do it again in a heartbeat."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

