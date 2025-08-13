He joins the previously confirmed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, a former professional footballer-turned-manager.

With a new dazzling and glitter-filled season of Strictly ahead, just who is Chris Robshaw? Scroll down to learn more about the famous face.

Who is Chris Robshaw?

Chris Robshaw. Antony Jones/Getty Images for AELTC

Age: 39

Job: Former rugby union player

Instagram: @chrisrobshawrugby

Chris Robshaw is a former England rugby union player and captain, with 66 caps for England. He captained the national team 43 times, leading them to a Six Nations Grand Slam victory in 2016.

At club level, he played 300 games for Harlequins RFC, guiding them through their most successful era. He is also the only player to win the Aviva Premiership Player of the Year Award twice.

He also made 18 appearances for the San Diego Legion from 2021 to 2022, before announcing his retirement in October 2022.

In a statement shared on social media, Chris said at the time: "After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game.

"Following three dislocated shoulders in quick succession, my body has told me to blow the final whistle."

What has Chris Robshaw said about Strictly Come Dancing?

The news that Chris would be joining Strictly was revealed on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 alongside La Voix, who also joins the line-up.

Of joining Strictly Come Dancing, Chris said: "This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can't wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

