Strictly Come Dancing 2025 makes history as it confirms trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein for line-up
Ellie was on TV screens earlier this year.
Trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein has been added to the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
She joins an ever-growing list of famous faces taking to the dancefloor later this year, including the likes of drag artist La Voix and former rugby union player Chris Robshaw, who were both announced today (13th August).
Ellie was the ninth celebrity to be announced, with six more to go before the full class of Strictly 2025 is complete.
As we wait for even more announcements, read on to learn more about Ellie Goldstein as she joins Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
Who is Ellie Goldstein?
Age: 23
Job: Model
Instagram: @elliejg16_zebedeemodel
Ellie Goldstein is a model, actor and influencer who made history as the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue.
Since then, she has appeared on the covers of Glamour, Elle, Mission Mag and Euphoria magazines and has featured in campaigns for the likes of Adidas and Gucci Beauty.
She recently appeared on the latest celebrity season of The Great British Bake Off, and earlier this year she joined the cast of the BBC's Malory Towers as Nancy Maher.
What has Ellie Goldstein said about Strictly Come Dancing?
Ellie appeared on BBC Breakfast, where she was announced for this year's cast.
On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie said: "I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.
"I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!"
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.
Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.