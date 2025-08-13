Ellie was the ninth celebrity to be announced, with six more to go before the full class of Strictly 2025 is complete.

As we wait for even more announcements, read on to learn more about Ellie Goldstein as she joins Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Who is Ellie Goldstein?

Ellie Goldstein. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue

Age: 23

Job: Model

Instagram: @elliejg16_zebedeemodel

Ellie Goldstein is a model, actor and influencer who made history as the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

Since then, she has appeared on the covers of Glamour, Elle, Mission Mag and Euphoria magazines and has featured in campaigns for the likes of Adidas and Gucci Beauty.

She recently appeared on the latest celebrity season of The Great British Bake Off, and earlier this year she joined the cast of the BBC's Malory Towers as Nancy Maher.

What has Ellie Goldstein said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Ellie appeared on BBC Breakfast, where she was announced for this year's cast.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie said: "I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

"I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

