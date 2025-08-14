The actor joins the likes of Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal and George Clarke who have already been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing, and only time will tell how he fares in the competition.

With another season right around the corner, just who exactly is Stefan Dennis? Keep reading to find out more about the actor as his Strictly journey begins.

Who is Stefan Dennis?

Stefan Dennis. Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Age: 66

Job: Actor

Instagram: @stefandennis7

Stefan Dennis is an Australian actor and singer, best known for portraying Paul Robinson on Neighbours since its inception in 1985.

He left the soap in 1992 before returning for a brief period a year later. He then reprised his role in 2004 and has played the character since - but this will come to an end later this year following Neighbours' cancellation on Amazon Freevee.

Dennis is no stranger to the British climate, having appeared in a number of plays and musicals in the UK for over a decade. It was through this he landed the role of Dr Marcus McKenzie in Scottish soap River City.

And while he may not be too seasoned on the dance floor, Dennis has quite the singing voice and released the single Don't It Make You Feel Good in 1989, which reached No. 16 in the UK Singles Chart.

What has Stefan Dennis said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Dennis's casting was announced on This Morning, following on from Vicky Pattison's announcement earlier on in the episode.

The actor said of joining Strictly Come Dancing: "This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

