"I genuinely want a bit of The Slosh put in for Scotland," he told BBC Scotland News. "And some form of a ceilidh, which apparently they've never done.

"I've always been very patriotic and I love Scotland. To represent my country is just a thrilling thing."

As we head into our first Strictly Saturday night of the year, read on to learn more about Ross King.

Who is Ross King?

Age: 63

Job: Presenter

Instagram: @therossking

Ross King is a TV presenter who many will recognise for being the LA correspondent on ITV's Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.

His LA correspondent days began in 1993 on GMTV before it was then rebranded to Daybreak and later Good Morning Britain.

And he is no stranger to the big screen, having appeared on KTLA/The CW Channel 5's Prime News, in which he won four Emmys and a Golden Mic award in the process.

He has also appeared across stage, having starred in the likes of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Guys and Dolls.

What has Ross King said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Ross King said it was "a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show".

"I can't wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes," he said. "Let's give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: "You’ll never know till you give it a go!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th September at 6:40pm.

