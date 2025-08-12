Dani was the second celebrity to be announced for this year's cast, and she'll be following in the footsteps of former Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Zara McDermott, who have both given it their all on the Strictly dance floor.

With the new season fast approaching, just who is Dani Dyer? Scroll down to learn more about the famous face as she begins her Strictly Come Dancing journey.

Who is Dani Dyer?

Dani Dyer. Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Dani Dyer is a TV personality and actress who first rose to fame on Love Island in 2018.

She joined the reality series as an OG Islander and coupled up with Jack Fincham. The couple quickly became fan favourites and later went on to win the season. They didn't last as a couple however, with the pair calling it quits nine months after their win.

Since then, Dyer has appeared on The One Show as a guest reporter, co-presented MTV's True Love or True Lies? and made a guest appearance on EastEnders. She also co-hosts the podcast Live and Let Dyers alongside her father, in which they invite listeners into their world, offering a glimpse of life in the Dyer family.

She is married to England and West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, and the couple welcomed twins in 2023. Dani also has a son from a previous relationship.

What has Dani Dyer said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Dani Dyer. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dani Dyer appeared on The One Show to announce that she was joining Strictly and it's safe to say, she's pretty excited!

Speaking about joining the line-up, Dyer said: "Getting the opportunity to be on Strictly is the second most amazing thing I’ve done this year! I feel very, very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.