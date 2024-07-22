The award was voted for by the fans, and now Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki, has sent a message of thanks to viewers for voting.

In the message, which you can watch above, Sopal says: "Thank you to everyone who voted for Suki's coming out to her family storyline as the most inspiring storyline of the year, for EastEnders.

"It's a huge privilege to represent and tell this story, I'm so pleased that all the fans are behind Suki and Eve, and also how the Panesars have dealt with the whole situation, and that we're bringing lots of communities together.

EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"We're telling a story about love, about freedom, about the choice to be you, and it's very important that you guys enjoy it and are behind it. So thank you very much, I'm very deeply humbled."

Ahead of the awards taking place, Sopal spoke with RadioTimes.com about the storyline, and was asked whether she was pleased that Suki and Eve's relationship was now out in the open.

She said: "I wondered if it might lose the magic and fizzle out a bit when it wasn’t a secret any more, and stop being as explosive and dangerous. But Suki and Eve are two women who have found a safe space in each other, this is a ride-or-die kind of love and we want to keep the excitement and sassiness and not feel too settled. We don’t want to put the old slippers on yet!"

When asked whether their relationship can last, Sopal said: "Eve and Suki are who they are, they won’t just change because they’re in a relationship with each other.

"One of the things that draws them together is seeing all the good and all the bad, and loving each other for it. Suki is still keeping secrets from Eve over the Nish situation, so it will be interesting to see what happens if that comes out down the line."

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

