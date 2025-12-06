EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal was left in tears after the standing ovation she and Strictly Come Dancing partner Julian Caillon received for their moving Viennese Waltz to Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Balvinder and Julian have not had it easy this series, winning five dance-offs on their way to the quarter-finals – but the pair earned their highest score to date (35) from the judges for their latest dance.

The crowd were equally effusive and gave the pair a standing ovation, which left the EastEnders actor visibly emotional. Julian was quick to heap praise on his partner. Before carrying her over to the judges, he said: “This is for you. I’m so proud of you. You deserve that."

All four judges had kind words for Balvinder but it was Motsi Mabuse's comments that would move her to tears for a second time.

She said: "Honestly, Shirley and I were holding hands throughout that dance. Really, from the very minute you started and your dance partner, Julian, came over...

"You went completely soft and you were so sensitive to each other. You were in a different type of feeling. I felt like whatever you have wanted to say through the last weeks came out through that dance, it must be really demoralising what you have been through in this competition."

Those comments left Balvinder crying in Julian's arms, which led to Motsi stepping out from behind the judges' desk and onto the stage to comfort her.

As the two embraced in a touching moment, Motsi told Bavinder: "You did amazing. I'm so proud of you."

"I have waited all competition for that feeling and I'm so grateful," Balvinder told Claudia Winkelman backstage but there was more joy to come for the duo as the judges' scores returned their highest tally of the series – 35.

Shirley Ballas was one of three judges who scored Balvinder and Julian's Viennese Waltz to Never Enough from The Greatest Showman a nine, having waxed lyrical about the soap star after the dance.

She said: "You are always so put together and long after this competition you will always be a hero for me because, again, going through what you've been through and coming back to dance that sort of performance.... I had chills.

"It was sensitivity, grace, charm, beauty, determination."

We are edging towards the conclusion of this series of Strictly Come Dancing but it appears Balvinder is just hitting her stride.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, 7th December at 7:45pm.

