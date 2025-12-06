Strictly Come Dancing duo Karen Carney and Carlos Gu followed up last week's perfect score with a stylish Samba to The Rhythm of Life from Sweet Charity – and it wasn't just the judges who were fans of their performance.

The TV pundit and former footballer previously scored a 40 alongside her partner for their Couples Choice to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way and though they weren't quite able to hit those same heights with their '60s-themed dance in Musicals Week, their effort was well received.

Karen and Carlos earned a 34 from the judges, while one of their fellow dancers, Neil Jones, couldn't keep a lid on his enthusiasm for their performance.

Neil interjected during Motsi Mabuse's appraisal of the dance, interrupting by shouting "Yeah!" from off camera, and was on the receiving end of a cheeky retort from Motsi as a result.

She responded: Neil, [if] you get a partner next year, I’ll be careful which numbers I’ll be pulling."

Motsi then pulled out a paddle bearing a "2" from behind her desk, warning, "[If I get] any more noise from you!”

Neil certainly enjoyed her response and could be seen laughing away when the cameras cut to him.

When she continued, Motsi was full of praise for Karen and Carlos.

"You really attacked that dance," she said. "The conviction of you doing every single rhythm in there, there were multiple rhythm changes that were really difficult. Your solo spots were so strong. I would've liked a little bit more of the hips but you were convincing."

Motsi scored the samba an eight, which along with an eight from Craig Revel Horwood and nines from both Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke meant they earned 34 points.

Shirley Ballas did not hold back in her praise either, offering the rest of the field something of a warning about Karen and Carlos.

"Well, I personally loved the whole production of it. I want to say that first of all. I do want to point out a few things to you. A lot of ladies come through this competition but your sense of balance, for me, is absolutely off the chart."

She added: "All in all, you are quite the force to be reckoned with, in my opinion."

As we enter the final weeks of this series of Strictly Come Dancing, those comments will do wonders for Karen's confidence and hopes of winning it all.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, 7th December at 7:45pm.

