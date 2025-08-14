Having escaped the consequences for his vile illegal footage of women, and for leaking Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) private pictures and videos, Joel continued to do whatever he liked.

The teen was furious when, earlier this week, he learned that Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) had been pregnant with his baby, but had just had a termination, all without his knowledge.

Despite his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) urging him not to speak to Avani, Joel headed over to her father Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) flat to see her.

Ravi previously exposed Avani's situation to Joel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Joel nastily threw his weight around about Avani's abortion, her mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) held Ravi back from attacking Joel and ordered the lad away.

Ross told Joel that it wasn't so long ago men had no choice but to marry a woman he had got pregnant, but times had changed, adding that Joel had better use protection in the future.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As Ross headed off to Eastbourne to check out another job, he trusted Joel to behave, but of course, Joel had no intention of letting the situation lie.

Confronting Avani while out and about, Joel was angry when she insisted her decision had nothing to do with him.

Joel darkly claimed that Avani needed to show some respect, but when he raised a hand to hit her, Vicki jumped in and dragged Joel home.

A horrified Vicki read Joel the riot act, eventually softening enough to explain that she loved him as well as his dad.

But Joel declared that Vicki treated Ross like a doormat, before warning her that if she kept pushing him, Joel would show Vicki how "a slap would do her the world of good"!

As Vicki reeled from his words, how will she deal with Joel's shocking behaviour?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.