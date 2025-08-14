EastEnders airs disturbing threat from Joel Marshall in BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for the episode airing Thursday 14th August 2025.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 14th August 2025 BBC iPlayer episode of EastEnders.**
Joel Marshall (Max Murray) issued a menacing threat towards stepmum Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) in Thursday's (14th August 2025) EastEnders.
Having escaped the consequences for his vile illegal footage of women, and for leaking Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) private pictures and videos, Joel continued to do whatever he liked.
The teen was furious when, earlier this week, he learned that Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) had been pregnant with his baby, but had just had a termination, all without his knowledge.
Despite his dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) urging him not to speak to Avani, Joel headed over to her father Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) flat to see her.
When Joel nastily threw his weight around about Avani's abortion, her mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) held Ravi back from attacking Joel and ordered the lad away.
Ross told Joel that it wasn't so long ago men had no choice but to marry a woman he had got pregnant, but times had changed, adding that Joel had better use protection in the future.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As Ross headed off to Eastbourne to check out another job, he trusted Joel to behave, but of course, Joel had no intention of letting the situation lie.
Confronting Avani while out and about, Joel was angry when she insisted her decision had nothing to do with him.
Joel darkly claimed that Avani needed to show some respect, but when he raised a hand to hit her, Vicki jumped in and dragged Joel home.
A horrified Vicki read Joel the riot act, eventually softening enough to explain that she loved him as well as his dad.
But Joel declared that Vicki treated Ross like a doormat, before warning her that if she kept pushing him, Joel would show Vicki how "a slap would do her the world of good"!
As Vicki reeled from his words, how will she deal with Joel's shocking behaviour?
- EastEnders airs huge consequences for Suki Panesar-Unwin in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders' Michelle Ryan reveals her dream cast member return for reunion with Zoe
- EastEnders' Jessie Wallace wants a Mitchell-style flashback to Kat’s childhood
- EastEnders airs surprise passion for unexpected pairing in early BBC iPlayer release
- Zoe Slater's biggest and best EastEnders moments – from Kat bombshell to Den Watts murder
- EastEnders finally confirms Jake Wood return as Max Branning – with "plenty of chaos" revealed
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.