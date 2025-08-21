The episode airing on Monday 1st will see Patrick (Rudolph Walker) making a big decision while Kat (Jessie Wallace) will "desperately search" for son Tommy (Sonny Kendall). Meanwhile, Jack (Scott Maslen) is set to be shocked by nephew Oscar's (Pierre Moullier) actions.

Recent episodes have already spelled out the emotional rollercoaster that both Oscar and Patrick have been on after Oscar's secret attack on Patrick. In more recent episodes, Jack has now put two and two together to figure out that Oscar was the one behind the attack and we know that Oscar will come clean about his actions next week.

Could the big decision Patrick is set to face be whether to involve the police or not? We'll have to wait and see.

EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But the week is only set to get more dramatic. The following day's episode on Tuesday 2nd September will see Jack step up to support his nephew but as everyone celebrates in The Vic, "drama unfolds across the Square and Howie struggles with his emotions".

Seeing as Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) was previously aware of Oscar's crime, and had also blackmailed Oscar and his big sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) for the stolen cash, we can assume that the stories will continue to overlap.

As for what Howie will do as he struggles to comprehend what's going on, we don't yet know but it may very well lead to the incident that is set to occur.

On Wednesday 3rd, the advance spoilers reveal that "an incident in Albert Square triggers huge consequences, leaving everyone stunned", with the next day's episode set to hone in on one family who rallies round and are all desperately worried.

It's teased that "details from the past come to light", but just what could they be?

One thing's for certain – we know September is set to get off to quite the start if these spoilers are anything to go by.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.