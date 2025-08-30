The delay may mean fans have to wait that little while longer than expected, but it also means they will get to experience Zoe's return, which has been dubbed "explosive" by the BBC and which is due to send shockwaves through Walford, together at the same time.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders executive producer said in a statement: "As Zoe makes her dramatic return to Walford next week, more than one secret in her past will come to light as we look to explore the reasons behind her return, and what has happened in the past twenty years to make her the person she is today."

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is almost back in Walford in EastEnders. BBC

The most recent episode of the soap saw a major development in Zoe's storyline, as Kate found out that she had met with Stacey and Alfie. Meanwhile, Tommy ran away and himself reunited with his sister Zoe, with the duo set to return to Walford together next week.

Wadey previously teased that Zoe would "bring the drama" upon her return, adding: "Zoe’s one of those people that seems to land herself in difficulty – I think it’s because she faced an identity crisis at such a young age she has a confused sense of self, and has developed a tendency to self-sabotage.

"Like mother like daughter! And just wait until Sharon sees that Zoe is back…"

Meanwhile, Kate star Jessie Wallace said of her reunion with Zoe star Michelle Ryan: "I burst out crying. We met for a secret dinner date with [executive producer] Ben Wadey and the Slaters. When I saw Michelle, I cried – we were all very emotional. It was nostalgic and lovely."

