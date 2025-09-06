Speaking at an EastEnders press event on Wednesday (3rd September 2025), executive producer Ben Wadey noted: "Well, this week kicks off a really big autumn for us. There's lots of drama ahead for lots of different families."

So, just what do we have to look forward to

EastEnders Autumn Preview 2025

1. Joel Marshall's misogyny storyline explodes

Just how nasty and dangerous will teen Joel Marshall (Max Murray, left) get? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One storyline that has certainly got fans talking is the ongoing storyline surrounding teen Joel Marshall (played by Max Murray), who has been radicalised into extreme misogyny and has committed multiple sex crimes.

Joel's dad, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), has failed to discipline his son so far, despite the warnings from his own partner, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

As Joel continues to influence friend Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and run riot on the Square, just how bad will things get?

Executive producer Ben Wadey has noted: "We've got Joel's story, which, in the next couple of months, is going to really come to a head."

That sounds rather ominous...

2. Lauren Branning and Peter Beale's wedding day

What's next for Lauren and Peter's family? BBC

Wedding bells are on the cards for childhood sweethearts Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

The pair have struggled with grappling with their baby son Jimmy, dealing with severe sight impairment, all while coping with other various dramas involving the Beale and Branning families.

Of course, nothing has ever been plain sailing for this couple - especially now Lauren's wild younger brother Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) lives with them.

Wadey noted: "We've got Lauren, Peter and Oscar. There's plenty of drama to unfold there..."

Meanwhile, actress Jacqueline Jossa commented: "You can expect wedding bells, okay, but it's a Walford wedding, so maybe don't fork out [for a nice hat]. It's never gonna be plain sailing, exactly."

Will Lauren become the next Mrs Beale?

3. Zoe Slater continues to bring the chaos in a wild period for the Slaters

Kat and Zoe in EastEnders. BBC

So, Zoe Slater is finally back in Walford - now recovering from a gunshot wound, hiding an affair with Max Branning, potentially having killed a man, and obsessed with tracking down the baby son she abandoned as an infant - all while keeping the father a secret.

Well, only a few things to deal with!

Wadey said of the story: Of course, Zoe is now back in the square, and Zoe and Kat's relationship is complicated. There are 20 years there for them to try and recover and get to know each other. I think Kat's been expecting one thing when Zoe would come back, and actually meeting your adult daughter is more complicated than perhaps Kat thinks. There's a lot for them to get to understand about each other.

"Zoe has a lot of secrets that she's going to bring into the Square with her, so the Slaters are in for a whole ride this autumn."

Read More: EastEnders responds to calls for Jo Joyner return as Tanya Cross amid Branning reunions

4. Sharon Watts returns to Walford

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Another thing many fans have been crying out for - Hurricane Sharon is returning to Walford.

A recent trailer confirmed actress Letitia Dean is back filming as Sharon Watts, and executive producer Ben Wadey previously teased that there would be tension between Sharon and her old love rival Zoe.

Wadey noted: "And just wait until Sharon sees that Zoe is back…"

As if that wasn't enough, Sharon has to deal with half-sister Vicki's troubles and the romantic tension she has with ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Life is never simple for Walford's original 'princess'.

5. Max Branning returns - and faces drama from Cindy Beale

Jake Wood as Max Branning. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Max Branning is back and will be in the soap before a full-time return later this year, marking a major new era for the Branning clan.

Of course, there's so much for Max to deal with, including Zoe and his estranged children.

Speaking at the press event, Jake Wood commented: There's just so much in there. Obviously, he's got a son that he hasn't seen for a few years. He hasn't seen Lauren."

He continued: "Obviously, there's the relationship with Zoe...and there's, as Ben [Wadey] mentioned, the Branning interacts with so many different characters and they pull so many other characters into the story. So there are just so many ways it can go, and so many people on that Square that have unfinished business. [with Max].'

One person in particular was also singled out by Wood: "You know, you've got Cindy as well, who I think blames Max for the death of Steven [Beale, in 2017]."

When questioned later on about the two adulterous characters who share three grandchildren finally meeting, Wadey said: "I think there'd be fireworks."

He went on: "I mean, as Jake said, Cindy blames Max for the death of her son, and Max is returning at a point when Lauren and Peter are in a relationship, so there's a lot of Branning-Beale history there. I think, should they meet, you'd want popcorn, right?"

6. Linda Carter must deal with Max Branning finding out about Annie

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Another fan-favourite on a break from Walford is former Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who is currently on a much-needed holiday, cruising around the world with her youngest children.

However, when Linda returns, she will soon have to face a blast from the past in the form of former lover Max Branning - and the secret she and his family have been hiding from him: their daughter, Annie Carter.

Wadey commented: "He doesn't know he's got another kid out there, but there's lots for him to come back and find out. But Max, because he is such a big personality within the Square, he's got friends there, but he's got a lot of enemies as well. So he's a joy to have back, because everybody has a different reaction to seeing him in their lives again, not all of them positive."

How will Linda be impacted by having Max back in her life?

7. Jack Branning and Ravi Gulati face the aftermath of the shooting

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen, left) is now forced to deal with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Former love rivals, policeman Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and gangster Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) have found themselves back in each other's orbit as they cover up their connection to the shooting of Zoe Slater.

Discussing the audience vote between the pair on the 40th anniversary of the heart of Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Scott Masen said: "It was tough for Ravi in that sense. I mean that the vote, [Jack and Denise] had been together a long time, so [the audience is] invested in us. You know, Aaron, let's not take it away - he's another one like Pierre [Moullier], one of the younger actors that's come in and done a really admirable job. You know, he cares. He's really involved, and he really wants to do the best. And he's, you know, he's learning. That's what you do in his job. You come and you're learning. You know, we were all learning all the time."

Speaking about the tension between the pair now, as they face a new dance with each other, Maslen continued: This is two people that don't like each other at all. Nemeses, you know..."

"We're going on a journey now where we're not playing the same notes; these are two people that don't like each other at all," Maslen explained. "[The writers] have come up with some really great ways where we circumnavigate this hatred. I'm reading stuff and thinking, 'This is just easy to play!"

He continued: "I'm really excited about everything. The stuff with me and Ravi is only just beginning. It goes everywhere... and it should go everywhere because that's what we wanna do!"

8. Callum Highway loses his dad - and reunites with brother Stuart Highway and husband Ben Mitchell

(L-R): Ricky Champ as Stuart Highway, Tony Clay as Callum Highway, Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell, and Charlie Suff as Johnny Carter in EastEnders. BBC

In the coming weeks, policeman Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is going to deal with the death of his estranged father, Jonno Highway (Richard Graham).

As Callum navigates his complicated feelings for friend Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), he will deal with being reunited with his jailed husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) at the funeral.

Will Callum come clean about cheating with Johnny? And just what will Callum's older brother, Stuart (Ricky Champ), have to say to his younger brother?

9. When - and how- will Stacey Slater leave Walford?

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is set to leave the soap soon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Another thing that fans must brace themselves for is the eventual exit of Stacey Slater as actress Lacey Turner takes an extended break from the soap.

The show hinted at a potential exit for Stacey in the past week as she admitted she fantasised about leaving Walford and her history of grief and hardship there.

Of course, one thing we all want to know is whether she will reunite with Max before she goes - and actor Jake Wood teased "unfinished business" there

He added when reminded that Stacey lost her second husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), earlier this year: 'Yes, she's on her own, as Max is not quite on his own, but yeah...there'll always be a connection with Max and Stacey. So, regardless of where they are and who they're with, I think there'll always be an emotional connection between them. They understand each other."

Wood continued: "They'll always be connected, regardless of what they're doing, whether the timing is always ever right for them to reconnect on that level, and whether they both want to."

Will Stacey get away from Walford happily or sadly?

Read more

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.