EastEnders star teases Jack and Ravi storyline in shooting aftermath
It's sure to be war between those two.
If there's two men who've consistently been at loggerheads on EastEnders, it's Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
On the BBC soap at the moment, the pair's behaviour hit an explosive climax earlier in the week when Ravi realised the police officer had his gun and of course, he set off trying to recover it for fear of being nicked.
Denise (Diane Parish), who previously spurned her former lover, caught Ravi sneaking around the home, but it was up to Jack to confront his nemesis.
The pair started wrestling over the gun and it unfortunately went off in the direction of Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Zoe (Michelle Ryan), leaving the later shot (but not fatally).
With Jack and Ravi now horrifically linked via the shooting, it's safe to say EastEnders fans are desperate to know who will come out on top – the criminal who owns the gun, or the police officer who was involved in the shooting?
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and others at a recent press event, Maslen revealed the storyline between Jack and Ravi has only just started.
"We're going on a journey now where we're not playing the same notes; these are two people that don't like each other at all," Maslen explained. "[The writers] have come up with some really great ways where we circumnavigate this hatred. I'm reading stuff and thinking, 'This is just easy to play!'"
He continued: "I'm really excited about everything. The stuff with me and Ravi is only just beginning. It goes everywhere... and it should go everywhere because that's what we wanna do!"
