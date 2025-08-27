It was also revealed that the reason Joel couldn't return to Australia was because he had taken a photo under a girl's skirt, and Ross paid off the family to avoid going to the police.

According to The Sun, the new documentary will feature cast members from the soap, and executives hope it will open up further discussions.

The BBC declined to comment on the report when approached by RadioTimes.com.

However, we understand the documentary is in its early stages and will arrive on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this year to coincide with relevant scenes on-screen.

Max Murray as Joel Marshall. BBC

This wouldn't be the first time EastEnders has produced a documentary based on a storyline, with the soap tackling the issue of knife crime in a special episode and follow-up on BBC Three back in 2018.

This dark storyline is hot on the heels of Netflix's critically acclaimed Adolescence, in which 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a girl from his school.

The limited series tackles the issue of radicalisation through online 'incel' propaganda – something Joel is also embedded in, with viewers following his obsession with a male influencer who spews toxic views, which Joel appears to adhere to.

