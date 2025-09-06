EastEnders boss Ben Wadey reveals old spin-off Kat & Alfie: Redwater exists in "parallel universe"
Will we ever hear again about Zoe's twin brother?
If you're a hardcore EastEnders fan, then you probably watched its 2017 spin-off, Kat & Alfie: Redwater.
The British-Irish series continued a storyline from the main soap in 2015 and 2016, which saw Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) discover that when she had given birth to daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) as a teenager, she had actually given birth to twins, with the son given up for adoption without her knowledge.
In the spin-off series, Kat ventured to Ireland to track down her son, who she found in the form of murderous priest Father Dermott Dolan (Oisín Stack).
The series ended on major cliffhangers as Kat appeared to drown and be critically injured because of the actions of Dermott, while her husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was in peril at the hands of a brain tumour - a medical plot also introduced in the main soap.
However, the series was cancelled after one run the same year it aired, and Kat and Alfie each returned to the main soap separately in 2018, confirming both of their survivals, but no mention of the events of Redwater or Zoe's twin brother has occurred since.
In September, Kat was finally reunited with Zoe after not being seen together in two decades, while it was also revealed that Zoe herself had given birth to twins in 2006, a girl who had appeared to die, and a boy she had abandoned in her depression.
So, with these parallels and the complicated family history, do the events of Kat & Alfie: Redwater still count, having never been referenced in the main soap?
Speaking at a press event following Zoe's return, executive producer Ben Wadey responded to a question about the validity of Redwater's events and whether we'll find out what happened to Zoe's twin.
Wadey answered: "Interesting question. It was a brilliant show, Redwater, that obviously was a fair few years ago now, and adds a different element in I'd say, for now, parallel universe to Walford."
That sounds like we can probably discount Redwater for now - and there's no sign yet of Zoe's twin being mentioned again.
Well, a good thing then that there is certainly enough drama to go around with Zoe back on her own and for the rest of Walford too this Autumn.
