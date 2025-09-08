After 28 days, the film had already been watched by 21.6 million viewers, making it the UK’s biggest scripted programme to have aired since records began in 2002.

The award will recognise all of the duo's appearances over the past 36 years, since they debuted in 1989's A Grand Day Out.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Aardman Animations/Richard Davies

When the show airs live on ITV1, viewers can look forward to seeing a specially created acceptance film featuring Wallace & Gromit themselves from their home in West Wallaby Street.

Joel Dommett, host of the NTAs, said in a statement: "Wallace & Gromit aren’t just characters – they’re part of our cultural DNA. Generations have grown up laughing at Wallace’s madcap ideas and cheering for Gromit’s quiet brilliance.

"They’re clever, quintessentially British, and endlessly loveable. I can’t think of a more perfect recipient for our 30th Special Recognition Award – it’s going to be a very special moment on the night!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vengeance Most Fowl was also nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film award at this year's Oscars, missing out on the win to Flow.

Creative director on the film Merlin Crossingham said that, to celebrate the nomination, "we cracked open some bubbly, and that was after I nearly spilt my tea, but we did have some champagne, and raised a glass to the whole crew who helped us make this amazing movie".

The National Television Awards 2025 will be broadcast live on ITV on Wednesday 10th September from 8pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.