Wallace & Gromit confirmed to receive a very special award at the NTAs 2025
The animated duo's recognition comes after the release of their latest film, Vengeance Most Fowl, last Christmas.
With the 30th National Television Awards taking place this Wednesday (10th September), it has been announced that Wallace & Gromit will receive the coveted Special Recognition Award.
This comes after the stop-motion animated duo's most recent adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl first aired on Christmas Day 2024, and received huge viewing figures.
After 28 days, the film had already been watched by 21.6 million viewers, making it the UK’s biggest scripted programme to have aired since records began in 2002.
The award will recognise all of the duo's appearances over the past 36 years, since they debuted in 1989's A Grand Day Out.
When the show airs live on ITV1, viewers can look forward to seeing a specially created acceptance film featuring Wallace & Gromit themselves from their home in West Wallaby Street.
Joel Dommett, host of the NTAs, said in a statement: "Wallace & Gromit aren’t just characters – they’re part of our cultural DNA. Generations have grown up laughing at Wallace’s madcap ideas and cheering for Gromit’s quiet brilliance.
"They’re clever, quintessentially British, and endlessly loveable. I can’t think of a more perfect recipient for our 30th Special Recognition Award – it’s going to be a very special moment on the night!"
Vengeance Most Fowl was also nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film award at this year's Oscars, missing out on the win to Flow.
Creative director on the film Merlin Crossingham said that, to celebrate the nomination, "we cracked open some bubbly, and that was after I nearly spilt my tea, but we did have some champagne, and raised a glass to the whole crew who helped us make this amazing movie".
The National Television Awards 2025 will be broadcast live on ITV on Wednesday 10th September from 8pm.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.