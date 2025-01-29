Wallace & Gromit creators reveals how they celebrated Oscar nomination
There were celebrations all round.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl won the hearts of the nation on Christmas Day last year, as audiences were treated to yet another adventure from the cheese-loving duo.
The 70-minute special saw the return of infamous villain Feathers McGraw, who was on a mission for revenge which led to an evil robot, Gromit at the edge of a cliff and some good old Wensleydale.
The excitement hasn't stopped there, with the film reaching 21.6 million viewers after 28 days and receiving an Oscar nomination!
During its shortlist reveal, the Academy announced that Vengeance Most Fowl had been nominated for Animated Feature Film.
This wouldn't be the first time the best friends' adventures have been nominated, having won four Oscars in the past.
Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, creator Nick Park admitted he enjoyed a "stiff cup of tea" after hearing the news, while creative director Merlin Crossingham said: "We cracked open some bubbly, and that was after I nearly spilt my tea, but we did have some champagne, and raised a glass to the whole crew who helped us make this amazing movie."
Speaking to BBC News of the nomination, Nick Park said it had come as a "surprise and real privilege".
"You don't get used to it," he said. "You cannot expect it. We didn't make the film for this and it still comes as incredible to be counted up there.
"Every artist loves to have their work rewarded in some way or other, and it's a great reflection on our amazing team of animators and all the talented people, the director of photography, the music, everything that has gone into the film.
"So many people have worked so hard."
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Netflix now.
