NTAs 2025 shortlist confirmed as two Adolescence co-stars go head-to-head
The shortlist also includes The Traitors, Gavin & Stacey and more.
The National Television Awards 2025 will once again see the entertainment world come together to celebrate the very best in British television.
Following the longlist unveiling in May, the votes of the public have been counted, with the shortlist for the awards now revealed.
Five powerhouses contend for the title of New Drama, with Adolescence making the shortlist after becoming one of the most talked-about programmes of the year.
Jilly Cooper's hit Rivals will go up against the Netflix series, as will gangster saga MobLand and crime dramas Code of Silence and Ludwig.
It's father versus son in the Drama Performance category as teenager Owen Cooper makes the list for his powerful performance in Netflix's critically-acclaimed hit Adolescence, alongside co-star Stephen Graham.
They will face-off against Tom Hardy for MobLand, Rose Ayling-Ellis for Code of Silence and Brenda Blethyn for her emotional final case as Vera.
Ant & Dec are once more nominated in the TV Presenter category, but could Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Stacey Solomon or Gary Lineker take the crown from the duo who currently have 23 wins under their belt?
It's all to play for in the Quiz Show category – the four shows making the shortlist this year include Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Richard Osman's House of Games, The 1% Club and The Chase.
The Special Recognition Award will also be presented on the night, with proceedings overseen once more by returning host Joel Dommett at The O2 London. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV on Wednesday 10th September from 8pm.
If you want to know who else is up for an NTA this year, you can find a full list below – vote free online.
Reality Competition
- The Traitors
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
New Drama
- Adolescence
- Rivals
- MobLand
- Code of Silence
- Ludwig
Quiz Show
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Richard Osman's House of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Flintoff
- There's Only One Rob Burrow
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All
- Boyzone: No Matter What
Returning Drama
- Vera
- Call the Midwife
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
- Slow Horses
TV Presenter
- Ant & Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Claudia Winkleman
- Stacey Solomon
- Gary Lineker
Factual Entertainment
- Sort Your Life Out
- Stacey & Joe
- Clarkson's Farm
- Gogglebox
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)
- Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)
- Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)
- Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Emmerdale
- EastEnders
- Hollyoaks
- Coronation Street
- Casualty
Serial Drama Performance
- Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)
- Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
- Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)
- Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Comedy
- Gavin & Stacey
- Brassic
- Mrs Brown's Boys
- Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
- This Morning
- Loose Women
- James Martin's Saturday Morning
- Scam Interceptors
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Voice UK
- Britain's Got Talent
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great Pottery Throwdown
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.