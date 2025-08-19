Five powerhouses contend for the title of New Drama, with Adolescence making the shortlist after becoming one of the most talked-about programmes of the year.

Jilly Cooper's hit Rivals will go up against the Netflix series, as will gangster saga MobLand and crime dramas Code of Silence and Ludwig.

It's father versus son in the Drama Performance category as teenager Owen Cooper makes the list for his powerful performance in Netflix's critically-acclaimed hit Adolescence, alongside co-star Stephen Graham.

They will face-off against Tom Hardy for MobLand, Rose Ayling-Ellis for Code of Silence and Brenda Blethyn for her emotional final case as Vera.

Ant & Dec are once more nominated in the TV Presenter category, but could Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Stacey Solomon or Gary Lineker take the crown from the duo who currently have 23 wins under their belt?

It's all to play for in the Quiz Show category – the four shows making the shortlist this year include Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Richard Osman's House of Games, The 1% Club and The Chase.

The Special Recognition Award will also be presented on the night, with proceedings overseen once more by returning host Joel Dommett at The O2 London. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV on Wednesday 10th September from 8pm.

If you want to know who else is up for an NTA this year, you can find a full list below – vote free online.

Reality Competition

The Traitors

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

Race Across the World

Claudia Winkleman hosting The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert

New Drama

Adolescence

Rivals

MobLand

Code of Silence

Ludwig

Quiz Show

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Richard Osman's House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Flintoff

There's Only One Rob Burrow

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Boyzone: No Matter What

Returning Drama

Vera

Call the Midwife

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Slow Horses

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Alison Hammond

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Gary Lineker

Factual Entertainment

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey & Joe

Clarkson's Farm

Gogglebox

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)

Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)

Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Emmerdale

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Casualty

Serial Drama Performance

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)

Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Comedy

Gavin & Stacey

Brassic

Mrs Brown's Boys

Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Daytime

This Morning

Loose Women

James Martin's Saturday Morning

Scam Interceptors

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

Britain's Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Pottery Throwdown

