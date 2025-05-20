For the fifth year in a row, Joel Dommett will be leading proceedings as the host, delivering those coveted awards to the great and good of television.

The longlist, which you can read in full below, is jam-packed with talent from every corner of the industry, with huge shows like The Traitors, Adolescence, Doctor Who, Vera, Death in Paradise, Flintoff, Rivals and many more represented.

Regular NTAs viewers won't be surprised to see Ant & Dec in competition for the TV Presenter award which they'll hope to win for a remarkable 24th time – but will they be beaten this year with the likes of Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and David Tennant hot on their heels?

The decision is in your hands: read on for the full 2025 National Television Awards longlist and make sure to click on the voting link below to have your say.

All votes must be cast by 11pm on Friday 30th May 2025. The National Television Awards shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins, and winners will be revealed on ITV on 10th September 2025.

See full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com. While there, you can also check out ticketing options and join the stars for the biggest night in TV!

National Television Awards 2025 longlist

Reality Competition

1. Big Brother

2. Celebrity Bear Hunt

3. Celebrity Big Brother

4. Celebrity Hunted

5. Celebrity Race Across the World

6. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

7. Dating Naked

8. Genius Game

9. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

10. Inside

11. Love Is Blind: UK

12. Love Island

13. Love Island All Stars

14. Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends

15. Race Across the World

16. Tempting Fortune

17. The Apprentice

18. The Honesty Box

19. The Traitors

New Drama

1. A Thousand Blows

2. A Very Royal Scandal

3. Adolescence

4. Bergerac

5. Black Doves

6. Code of Silence

7. Disclaimer

8. Ellis

9. Fear

10. Joan

11. Ludwig

12. MobLand

13. Moonflower Murders

14. Nightsleeper

15. Out There

16. Patience

17. Playing Nice

18. Presumed Innocent

19. Prime Target

20. Protection

21. Return to Paradise

22. Rivals

23. Supacell

24. Sweetpea

25. The Crow Girl

26. The Day of the Jackal

27. The Feud

28. The Jetty

29. The Stolen Girl

30. The Turkish Detective

31. Toxic Town

32. Until I Kill You

Quiz Show

1. Alan Carr’s Picture Slam

2. Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

3. Beat the Chasers

4. Big Fat Quiz

5. Blankety Blank

6. Celebrity Bridge of Lies

7. Celebrity Catchphrase

8. Celebrity Mastermind

9. Lingo

10. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

11. Only Connect

12. Pointless Celebrities

13. PopMaster TV

14. Richard Osman’s House of Games

15. The 1% Club

16. The Answer Run

17. The Chase

18. The Finish Line

19. The Hit List

20. The Weakest Link

21. Tipping Point

22. University Challenge

23. Wheel of Fortune

24. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Authored Documentary

1. Boyzone: No Matter What

2. Daley: Olympic Superstar

3. Flintoff

4. Four Kings

5. Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power, Profit

6. Linford

7. Molly-Mae: Behind It All

8. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

9. Sir Chris Hoy: Finding Hope

10. Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

11. Sven

12. There's Only One Rob Burrow

Returning Drama

1. All Creatures Great and Small

2. Andor

3. Bad Sisters

4. Beyond Paradise

5. Black Mirror

6. Call the Midwife

7. Death in Paradise

8. DI Ray

9. Doctor Who

10. Gangs of London

11. Grace

12. Heartstopper

13. House of the Dragon

14. SAS Rogue Heroes

15. Severance

16. Sherwood

17. Shetland

18. Silent Witness

19. Slow Horses

20. Strike: The Ink Black Heart

21. Suspect

22. The Bay

23. The Devil's Hour

24. The Madame Blanc Mysteries

25. The Marlow Murder Club

26. The Rig

27. Unforgotten

28. Vera

29. Vienna Blood

TV Presenter

1. Adam Hills

2. Adam & Ryan Thomas

3. AJ Odudu

4. Alan Carr

5. Alex Jones

6. Alexander Armstrong

7. Alison Hammond

8. Amanda Holden

9. Amol Rajan

10. Ant & Dec

11. Barney Walsh

12. Ben Fogle

13. Bradley Walsh

14. Ben Shephard

15. Cat Deeley

16. Claudia Winkleman

17. Clive Myrie

18. David Tennant

19. Davina McCall

20. Dermot O'Leary

21. Emma Willis

22. Fiona Bruce

23. Freddie Flintoff

24. Gary Lineker

25. Gethin Jones

26. Graham Norton

27. Greg Davies

28. Helen Skelton

29. Holly Willoughby

30. Jason Manford

31. Jeremy Clarkson

32. Jimmy Carr

33. Joel Dommett

34. Jonathan Ross

35. Kate Garraway

36. Lee Mack

37. Lorraine Kelly

38. Martin Lewis

39. Marvin Humes

40. Maya Jama

41. Michael McIntyre

42. Nicky Campbell

43. Noel Fielding

44. Olivia Attwood

45. Paddy McGuinness

46. Richard Osman

47. Rob Beckett

48. Rochelle Humes

49. Roman Kemp

50. Romesh Ranganathan

51. RuPaul

52. Rylan Clark

53. Sally Nugent

54. Sandi Toksvig

55. Stacey Solomon

56. Stephen Mangan

57. Stephen Mulhern

58. Susanna Reid

59. Tess Daly

60. Tom Allen

61. Victoria Coren Mitchell

62. Will Best

Factual Entertainment

1. 24 Hours in Police Custody

2. Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

3. Ambulance

4. Antiques Roadshow

5. Asia

6. Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

7. Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

8. Car SOS

9. Celebrity Escape to the Country

10. Clarkson’s Farm

11. Countryfile

12. David Blaine Do Not Attempt

13. DNA Journey

14. Dragons' Den

15. Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams

16. Gogglebox

17. In Vogue: The 90s

18. Inside the Factory

19. Long Lost Family

20. Long Way Home

21. Match of the Day

22. Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

23. Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids

24. Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping

25. Solar System

26. Sort Your Life Out

27. Stacey & Joe

28. The Americas

29. The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot

30. The Grand Tour: One for the Road

31. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

32. The One Show

33. The Repair Shop

34. The Yorkshire Vet

35. Tucci in Italy

36. Who Do You Think You Are?

Drama Performance

1. Adam Scott, Mark Scout, Severance

2. Adelayo Adedayo, Dionne, Supacell

3. Aimee Lou Wood, Tracey Taylor, Toxic Town

4. Alexandra Roach, Abby Aysgarth, Nightsleeper

5. Anjli Mohindra, Rebecca Berwick, Fear

6. Anna Maxwell Martin, Delia Balmer, Until I Kill You / Lucy Betts-Taylor, Ludwig

7. Anna Samson, Mackenzie Clarke, Return to Paradise

8. Anne-Marie Duff, Dr Susannah Newman, Suspect

9. Ashley Jensen, DI Ruth Calder, Shetland

10. Ben Whishaw, Sam, Black Doves

11. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

12. Britt Lower, Helly Riggs, Severance

13. Cate Blanchett, Catherine Ravenscroft, Disclaimer

14. Damien Molony, Jim Bergerac, Bergerac

15. Danny Dyer, Freddie Jones, Rivals

16. David Mitchell, John 'Ludwig' Taylor & James Taylor, Ludwig

17. David Morrissey, Ian St Clair, Sherwood

18. David Tennant, Lord Tony Baddingham, Rivals

19. Denise Gough, Elisa Blix, The Stolen Girl

20. Diego Luna, Cassian Andor/Kassa, Andor

21. Don Gilet, Mervin Wilson, Death in Paradise

22. Eddie Redmayne, The Jackal, The Day of the Jackal

23. Ella Maisy Purvis, Patience Evans, Patience

24. Ella Purnell, Rhiannon, Sweetpea

25. Emilia Fox, Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness

26. Emma D'Arcy, Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen, House of the Dragon

27. Erin Doherty, Mary Carr, A Thousand Blows / Briony Ariston, Adolescence

28. Eve Myles, DCI Jeanette Kilburn, The Crow Girl

29. Fiona Shaw, Angela, Bad Sisters

30. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses

31. Genevieve O'Reilly, Senator Mon Mothma, Andor

32. Holliday Grainger, Robin Ellacott, Strike: The Ink Black Heart/ Rebecca & Nina Thibault, The Stolen Girl

33. Iain Glen, Magnus MacMillan, The Rig

34. Jack Lowden, River Cartwright, Slow Horses

35. Jack O’Connell, Paddy Mayne, SAS Rogue Heroes

36. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rusty Sabich, Presumed Innocent

37. James Norton, Pete, Playing Nice

38. Jenna Coleman, Ember, The Jetty

39. Jenny Agutter, Sister Julienne, Call the Midwife

40. Jessica Raine, Lucy Chambers, The Devil's Hour

41. Jill Halfpenny, Emma, The Feud

42. Jodie Whittaker, Susan McIntyre, Toxic Town

43. Joe Cole, Joe Roag, Nightsleeper

44. Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

45. John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace

46. Keira Knightley, Helen, Black Doves

47. Kevin Kline, Stephen Brigstocke, Disclaimer

48. Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

49. Kris Marshall, DI Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise

50. Lashana Lynch, Bianca, The Day of the Jackal

51. Laura Fraser, Detective Bea Metcalf, Patience

52. Leo Woodall, Edward Brooks, Prime Target

53. Lesley Manville, Susan Ryeland, Moonflower Murders

54. Malachi Kirby, Hezekiah Moscow, A Thousand Blows

55. Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay

56. Martin Clunes, Nathan Williams, Out There

57. Martin Compston, Fulmer Hamilton, The Rig/ Martyn Berwick, Fear

58. Michael Sheen, Prince Andrew, A Very Royal Scandal

59. Ncuti Gatwa, The Doctor, Doctor Who

60. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small

61. Nicôle Lecky, Julia, Sweetpea

62. Olivia Cooke, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, House of the Dragon

63. Owen Cooper, Jamie Miller, Adolescence

64. Parminder Nagra, DI Rachita Ray, DI Ray

65. Peter Capaldi, Gideon, The Devil's Hour

66. Quintessa Swindell, Taylah Sanders, Prime Target

67. Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alison Brooks, Code of Silence

68. Ruth Negga, Barbara Sabich, Presumed Innocent

69. Ruth Wilson, Emily Maitlis, A Very Royal Scandal

70. Sally Bretton, Martha Lloyd, Beyond Paradise

71. Sally Lindsay, Jean White, The Madame Blanc Mysteries

72. Samantha Bond, Judith Potts, The Marlow Murder Club

73. Sanjeev Bhaskar, DI Sunny Khan, Unforgotten

74. Sharon D Clarke, DCI Ellis, Ellis

75. Sharon Horgan, Eva, Bad Sisters

76. Shaun Evans, John Sweeney, Until I Kill You

77. Sinéad Keenan, DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James, Unforgotten

78. Siobhan Finneran, DI Liz Nyles, Protection

79. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Elliot Carter, Gangs of London

80. Sophie Turner, Joan Hannington, Joan

81. Stephen Graham, Eddie Miller, Adolescence/ Sugar Goodson, A Thousand Blows

82. Tom Burke, Cormoran Strike, Strike: The Ink Black Heart

83. Tom Hardy, Harry Da Souza, MobLand

84. Tosin Cole, Michael Lasaki, Supacell

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

1. 99 to Beat

2. A League of Their Own

3. Bullseye

4. Deal or No Deal

5. Gladiators

6. Have I Got News for You

7. Last One Laughing

8. Married at First Sight UK

9. Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

10. QI XL

11. Rob & Romesh Vs

12. Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening

13. Taskmaster

14. The Assembly

15. The Graham Norton Show

16. The Jonathan Ross Show

17. The Kardashians

18. The Last Leg

19. The Masked Singer

20. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

21. Would I Lie to You?

22. You Bet!

Serial Drama

1. Casualty

2. Coronation Street

3. EastEnders

4. Emmerdale

5. Hollyoaks

6. Home and Away

Serial Drama Performance

1. Alison King, Carla Connor, Coronation Street

2. Ashley Taylor Dawson, Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks

3. Balvinder Sopal, Suki Panesar-Unwin, EastEnders

4. Barney Walsh, Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty

5. Beth Cordingly, Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale

6. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

7. Charles Venn, Jacob Masters, Casualty

8. Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

9. Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle Dingle, Emmerdale

10. Elinor Lawless, Stevie Nash, Casualty

11. Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

12. Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street

13. Isabelle Smith, Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks

14. Jack P. Shepherd, David Platt, Coronation Street

15. Jacqueline Jossa, Lauren Branning, EastEnders

16. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

17. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks

18. Jeremy Sheffield, Jeremy Blake, Hollyoaks

19. Louis Emerick, Donny Clark, Hollyoaks

20. Melanie Hill, Siobhan McKenzie, Casualty

21. Michelle Collins, Cindy Beale, EastEnders

22. Olly Rix, Flynn Byron, Casualty

23. Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders

24. Rudolph Walker, Patrick Trueman, EastEnders

25. Sally Carman-Duttine, Abi Webster, Coronation Street

26. Sherrie Hewson, Martha Blake, Hollyoaks

27. Steve McFadden, Phil Mitchell, EastEnders

28. Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street

29. William Ash, Caleb Miligan, Emmerdale

30. William Beck, Dylan Keogh, Casualty

Comedy

1. Agatha All Along

2. Alma's Not Normal

3. Am I Being Unreasonable?

4. Amandaland

5. Austin

6. Big Boys

7. Brassic

8. Changing Ends

9. Colin from Accounts

10. Cunk on Life

11. Daddy Issues

12. Everyone Else Burns

13. Gavin & Stacey

14. G’wed

15. Jack in Time for Christmas

16. Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special

17. Mr Bigstuff

18. Mrs Brown's Boys

19. Only Murders in the Building

20. Outnumbered

21. Piglets

22. Shrinking

23. The Bear

24. The Change

25. The Cleaner

26. The Outlaws

27. The Young Offenders

28. Trying

29. What We Do in the Shadows

30. Young Sheldon

Daytime

1. Animal Park

2. Antiques Road Trip

3. Bargain Hunt

4. BBC Breakfast

5. Clean It, Fix It

6. Crimewatch Live

7. Escape to the Country

8. Expert Witness

9. Father Brown

10. Good Morning Britain

11. Homes Under the Hammer

12. James Martin’s Saturday Morning

13. Jeremy Vine

14. Loose Women

15. Lorraine

16. Lost and Found in the Lakes

17. Morning Live

18. Policing Paradise

19. Rip Off Britain

20. Saturday Kitchen

21. Scam Interceptors

22. Sunday Brunch

23. Sunday Morning Live

24. The Bidding Room

25. The Big Idea Works

26. The Repair Shop on the Road

27. The Travelling Auctioneers

28. This Morning

Talent Show

1. Bake Off: The Professionals

2. Britain's Got Talent

3. Celebrity MasterChef

4. Cooking With The Stars

5. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

6. Great British Menu

7. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

8. Landscape Artist of the Year

9. MasterChef: The Professionals

10. Portrait Artist of the Year

11. RuPaul's Drag Race UK

12. Strictly Come Dancing

13. The Great British Bake Off

14. The Great British Sewing Bee

15. The Great Pottery Throw Down

16. The Piano

17. The Voice UK

The 2025 National Television Awards will take place on Wednesday 10th September at The O2 in London. Head over to the NTAs website for tickets.

