NTAs 2025 vote longlist revealed – Vera, Adolescence and The Traitors in contention
The longlist of contenders for the National Television Awards 2025 has been unveiled!
The biggest night in TV is upon us as we gear up for the National Television Awards 2025!
The awards, solely decided by the public, will be returning to The O2 in London on Wednesday 10th September and today (Tuesday 20th May) the longlist of contenders has been revealed.
For the fifth year in a row, Joel Dommett will be leading proceedings as the host, delivering those coveted awards to the great and good of television.
The longlist, which you can read in full below, is jam-packed with talent from every corner of the industry, with huge shows like The Traitors, Adolescence, Doctor Who, Vera, Death in Paradise, Flintoff, Rivals and many more represented.
Regular NTAs viewers won't be surprised to see Ant & Dec in competition for the TV Presenter award which they'll hope to win for a remarkable 24th time – but will they be beaten this year with the likes of Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and David Tennant hot on their heels?
The decision is in your hands: read on for the full 2025 National Television Awards longlist and make sure to click on the voting link below to have your say.
All votes must be cast by 11pm on Friday 30th May 2025. The National Television Awards shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins, and winners will be revealed on ITV on 10th September 2025.
See full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com. While there, you can also check out ticketing options and join the stars for the biggest night in TV!
National Television Awards 2025 longlist
Reality Competition
1. Big Brother
2. Celebrity Bear Hunt
3. Celebrity Big Brother
4. Celebrity Hunted
5. Celebrity Race Across the World
6. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
7. Dating Naked
8. Genius Game
9. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
10. Inside
11. Love Is Blind: UK
12. Love Island
13. Love Island All Stars
14. Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends
15. Race Across the World
16. Tempting Fortune
17. The Apprentice
18. The Honesty Box
19. The Traitors
New Drama
1. A Thousand Blows
2. A Very Royal Scandal
3. Adolescence
4. Bergerac
5. Black Doves
6. Code of Silence
7. Disclaimer
8. Ellis
9. Fear
10. Joan
11. Ludwig
12. MobLand
13. Moonflower Murders
14. Nightsleeper
15. Out There
16. Patience
17. Playing Nice
18. Presumed Innocent
19. Prime Target
20. Protection
21. Return to Paradise
22. Rivals
23. Supacell
24. Sweetpea
25. The Crow Girl
26. The Day of the Jackal
27. The Feud
28. The Jetty
29. The Stolen Girl
30. The Turkish Detective
31. Toxic Town
32. Until I Kill You
Quiz Show
1. Alan Carr’s Picture Slam
2. Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
3. Beat the Chasers
4. Big Fat Quiz
5. Blankety Blank
6. Celebrity Bridge of Lies
7. Celebrity Catchphrase
8. Celebrity Mastermind
9. Lingo
10. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
11. Only Connect
12. Pointless Celebrities
13. PopMaster TV
14. Richard Osman’s House of Games
15. The 1% Club
16. The Answer Run
17. The Chase
18. The Finish Line
19. The Hit List
20. The Weakest Link
21. Tipping Point
22. University Challenge
23. Wheel of Fortune
24. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Authored Documentary
1. Boyzone: No Matter What
2. Daley: Olympic Superstar
3. Flintoff
4. Four Kings
5. Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power, Profit
6. Linford
7. Molly-Mae: Behind It All
8. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
9. Sir Chris Hoy: Finding Hope
10. Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
11. Sven
12. There's Only One Rob Burrow
Returning Drama
1. All Creatures Great and Small
2. Andor
3. Bad Sisters
4. Beyond Paradise
5. Black Mirror
6. Call the Midwife
7. Death in Paradise
8. DI Ray
9. Doctor Who
10. Gangs of London
11. Grace
12. Heartstopper
13. House of the Dragon
14. SAS Rogue Heroes
15. Severance
16. Sherwood
17. Shetland
18. Silent Witness
19. Slow Horses
20. Strike: The Ink Black Heart
21. Suspect
22. The Bay
23. The Devil's Hour
24. The Madame Blanc Mysteries
25. The Marlow Murder Club
26. The Rig
27. Unforgotten
28. Vera
29. Vienna Blood
TV Presenter
1. Adam Hills
2. Adam & Ryan Thomas
3. AJ Odudu
4. Alan Carr
5. Alex Jones
6. Alexander Armstrong
7. Alison Hammond
8. Amanda Holden
9. Amol Rajan
10. Ant & Dec
11. Barney Walsh
12. Ben Fogle
13. Bradley Walsh
14. Ben Shephard
15. Cat Deeley
16. Claudia Winkleman
17. Clive Myrie
18. David Tennant
19. Davina McCall
20. Dermot O'Leary
21. Emma Willis
22. Fiona Bruce
23. Freddie Flintoff
24. Gary Lineker
25. Gethin Jones
26. Graham Norton
27. Greg Davies
28. Helen Skelton
29. Holly Willoughby
30. Jason Manford
31. Jeremy Clarkson
32. Jimmy Carr
33. Joel Dommett
34. Jonathan Ross
35. Kate Garraway
36. Lee Mack
37. Lorraine Kelly
38. Martin Lewis
39. Marvin Humes
40. Maya Jama
41. Michael McIntyre
42. Nicky Campbell
43. Noel Fielding
44. Olivia Attwood
45. Paddy McGuinness
46. Richard Osman
47. Rob Beckett
48. Rochelle Humes
49. Roman Kemp
50. Romesh Ranganathan
51. RuPaul
52. Rylan Clark
53. Sally Nugent
54. Sandi Toksvig
55. Stacey Solomon
56. Stephen Mangan
57. Stephen Mulhern
58. Susanna Reid
59. Tess Daly
60. Tom Allen
61. Victoria Coren Mitchell
62. Will Best
Factual Entertainment
1. 24 Hours in Police Custody
2. Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job
3. Ambulance
4. Antiques Roadshow
5. Asia
6. Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
7. Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
8. Car SOS
9. Celebrity Escape to the Country
10. Clarkson’s Farm
11. Countryfile
12. David Blaine Do Not Attempt
13. DNA Journey
14. Dragons' Den
15. Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
16. Gogglebox
17. In Vogue: The 90s
18. Inside the Factory
19. Long Lost Family
20. Long Way Home
21. Match of the Day
22. Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
23. Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids
24. Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping
25. Solar System
26. Sort Your Life Out
27. Stacey & Joe
28. The Americas
29. The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot
30. The Grand Tour: One for the Road
31. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
32. The One Show
33. The Repair Shop
34. The Yorkshire Vet
35. Tucci in Italy
36. Who Do You Think You Are?
Drama Performance
1. Adam Scott, Mark Scout, Severance
2. Adelayo Adedayo, Dionne, Supacell
3. Aimee Lou Wood, Tracey Taylor, Toxic Town
4. Alexandra Roach, Abby Aysgarth, Nightsleeper
5. Anjli Mohindra, Rebecca Berwick, Fear
6. Anna Maxwell Martin, Delia Balmer, Until I Kill You / Lucy Betts-Taylor, Ludwig
7. Anna Samson, Mackenzie Clarke, Return to Paradise
8. Anne-Marie Duff, Dr Susannah Newman, Suspect
9. Ashley Jensen, DI Ruth Calder, Shetland
10. Ben Whishaw, Sam, Black Doves
11. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
12. Britt Lower, Helly Riggs, Severance
13. Cate Blanchett, Catherine Ravenscroft, Disclaimer
14. Damien Molony, Jim Bergerac, Bergerac
15. Danny Dyer, Freddie Jones, Rivals
16. David Mitchell, John 'Ludwig' Taylor & James Taylor, Ludwig
17. David Morrissey, Ian St Clair, Sherwood
18. David Tennant, Lord Tony Baddingham, Rivals
19. Denise Gough, Elisa Blix, The Stolen Girl
20. Diego Luna, Cassian Andor/Kassa, Andor
21. Don Gilet, Mervin Wilson, Death in Paradise
22. Eddie Redmayne, The Jackal, The Day of the Jackal
23. Ella Maisy Purvis, Patience Evans, Patience
24. Ella Purnell, Rhiannon, Sweetpea
25. Emilia Fox, Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
26. Emma D'Arcy, Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen, House of the Dragon
27. Erin Doherty, Mary Carr, A Thousand Blows / Briony Ariston, Adolescence
28. Eve Myles, DCI Jeanette Kilburn, The Crow Girl
29. Fiona Shaw, Angela, Bad Sisters
30. Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
31. Genevieve O'Reilly, Senator Mon Mothma, Andor
32. Holliday Grainger, Robin Ellacott, Strike: The Ink Black Heart/ Rebecca & Nina Thibault, The Stolen Girl
33. Iain Glen, Magnus MacMillan, The Rig
34. Jack Lowden, River Cartwright, Slow Horses
35. Jack O’Connell, Paddy Mayne, SAS Rogue Heroes
36. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rusty Sabich, Presumed Innocent
37. James Norton, Pete, Playing Nice
38. Jenna Coleman, Ember, The Jetty
39. Jenny Agutter, Sister Julienne, Call the Midwife
40. Jessica Raine, Lucy Chambers, The Devil's Hour
41. Jill Halfpenny, Emma, The Feud
42. Jodie Whittaker, Susan McIntyre, Toxic Town
43. Joe Cole, Joe Roag, Nightsleeper
44. Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
45. John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace
46. Keira Knightley, Helen, Black Doves
47. Kevin Kline, Stephen Brigstocke, Disclaimer
48. Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
49. Kris Marshall, DI Humphrey Goodman, Beyond Paradise
50. Lashana Lynch, Bianca, The Day of the Jackal
51. Laura Fraser, Detective Bea Metcalf, Patience
52. Leo Woodall, Edward Brooks, Prime Target
53. Lesley Manville, Susan Ryeland, Moonflower Murders
54. Malachi Kirby, Hezekiah Moscow, A Thousand Blows
55. Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay
56. Martin Clunes, Nathan Williams, Out There
57. Martin Compston, Fulmer Hamilton, The Rig/ Martyn Berwick, Fear
58. Michael Sheen, Prince Andrew, A Very Royal Scandal
59. Ncuti Gatwa, The Doctor, Doctor Who
60. Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
61. Nicôle Lecky, Julia, Sweetpea
62. Olivia Cooke, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, House of the Dragon
63. Owen Cooper, Jamie Miller, Adolescence
64. Parminder Nagra, DI Rachita Ray, DI Ray
65. Peter Capaldi, Gideon, The Devil's Hour
66. Quintessa Swindell, Taylah Sanders, Prime Target
67. Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alison Brooks, Code of Silence
68. Ruth Negga, Barbara Sabich, Presumed Innocent
69. Ruth Wilson, Emily Maitlis, A Very Royal Scandal
70. Sally Bretton, Martha Lloyd, Beyond Paradise
71. Sally Lindsay, Jean White, The Madame Blanc Mysteries
72. Samantha Bond, Judith Potts, The Marlow Murder Club
73. Sanjeev Bhaskar, DI Sunny Khan, Unforgotten
74. Sharon D Clarke, DCI Ellis, Ellis
75. Sharon Horgan, Eva, Bad Sisters
76. Shaun Evans, John Sweeney, Until I Kill You
77. Sinéad Keenan, DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James, Unforgotten
78. Siobhan Finneran, DI Liz Nyles, Protection
79. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Elliot Carter, Gangs of London
80. Sophie Turner, Joan Hannington, Joan
81. Stephen Graham, Eddie Miller, Adolescence/ Sugar Goodson, A Thousand Blows
82. Tom Burke, Cormoran Strike, Strike: The Ink Black Heart
83. Tom Hardy, Harry Da Souza, MobLand
84. Tosin Cole, Michael Lasaki, Supacell
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
1. 99 to Beat
2. A League of Their Own
3. Bullseye
4. Deal or No Deal
5. Gladiators
6. Have I Got News for You
7. Last One Laughing
8. Married at First Sight UK
9. Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
10. QI XL
11. Rob & Romesh Vs
12. Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening
13. Taskmaster
14. The Assembly
15. The Graham Norton Show
16. The Jonathan Ross Show
17. The Kardashians
18. The Last Leg
19. The Masked Singer
20. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
21. Would I Lie to You?
22. You Bet!
Serial Drama
1. Casualty
2. Coronation Street
3. EastEnders
4. Emmerdale
5. Hollyoaks
6. Home and Away
Serial Drama Performance
1. Alison King, Carla Connor, Coronation Street
2. Ashley Taylor Dawson, Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks
3. Balvinder Sopal, Suki Panesar-Unwin, EastEnders
4. Barney Walsh, Cam Mickelthwaite, Casualty
5. Beth Cordingly, Ruby Miligan, Emmerdale
6. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
7. Charles Venn, Jacob Masters, Casualty
8. Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
9. Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle Dingle, Emmerdale
10. Elinor Lawless, Stevie Nash, Casualty
11. Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, Emmerdale
12. Gareth Pierce, Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street
13. Isabelle Smith, Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks
14. Jack P. Shepherd, David Platt, Coronation Street
15. Jacqueline Jossa, Lauren Branning, EastEnders
16. Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
17. Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
18. Jeremy Sheffield, Jeremy Blake, Hollyoaks
19. Louis Emerick, Donny Clark, Hollyoaks
20. Melanie Hill, Siobhan McKenzie, Casualty
21. Michelle Collins, Cindy Beale, EastEnders
22. Olly Rix, Flynn Byron, Casualty
23. Paul Bradley, Nigel Bates, EastEnders
24. Rudolph Walker, Patrick Trueman, EastEnders
25. Sally Carman-Duttine, Abi Webster, Coronation Street
26. Sherrie Hewson, Martha Blake, Hollyoaks
27. Steve McFadden, Phil Mitchell, EastEnders
28. Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street
29. William Ash, Caleb Miligan, Emmerdale
30. William Beck, Dylan Keogh, Casualty
Comedy
1. Agatha All Along
2. Alma's Not Normal
3. Am I Being Unreasonable?
4. Amandaland
5. Austin
6. Big Boys
7. Brassic
8. Changing Ends
9. Colin from Accounts
10. Cunk on Life
11. Daddy Issues
12. Everyone Else Burns
13. Gavin & Stacey
14. G’wed
15. Jack in Time for Christmas
16. Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
17. Mr Bigstuff
18. Mrs Brown's Boys
19. Only Murders in the Building
20. Outnumbered
21. Piglets
22. Shrinking
23. The Bear
24. The Change
25. The Cleaner
26. The Outlaws
27. The Young Offenders
28. Trying
29. What We Do in the Shadows
30. Young Sheldon
Daytime
1. Animal Park
2. Antiques Road Trip
3. Bargain Hunt
4. BBC Breakfast
5. Clean It, Fix It
6. Crimewatch Live
7. Escape to the Country
8. Expert Witness
9. Father Brown
10. Good Morning Britain
11. Homes Under the Hammer
12. James Martin’s Saturday Morning
13. Jeremy Vine
14. Loose Women
15. Lorraine
16. Lost and Found in the Lakes
17. Morning Live
18. Policing Paradise
19. Rip Off Britain
20. Saturday Kitchen
21. Scam Interceptors
22. Sunday Brunch
23. Sunday Morning Live
24. The Bidding Room
25. The Big Idea Works
26. The Repair Shop on the Road
27. The Travelling Auctioneers
28. This Morning
Talent Show
1. Bake Off: The Professionals
2. Britain's Got Talent
3. Celebrity MasterChef
4. Cooking With The Stars
5. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
6. Great British Menu
7. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
8. Landscape Artist of the Year
9. MasterChef: The Professionals
10. Portrait Artist of the Year
11. RuPaul's Drag Race UK
12. Strictly Come Dancing
13. The Great British Bake Off
14. The Great British Sewing Bee
15. The Great Pottery Throw Down
16. The Piano
17. The Voice UK
The 2025 National Television Awards will take place on Wednesday 10th September at The O2 in London. Head over to the NTAs website for tickets.
